अभियान:दोबारा सड़क किनारे रेहड़ियां लगाईं तो जब्त हाेगा सामान

चरखी दादरी2 दिन पहले
दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण करने से पूरे दिन लगने वाले जाम से निजात दिलाने के लिए नगर परिषद ने अभियान की शुरूआत कर दी है। शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद ने बस स्टैंड से लेकर अंबेडकर चौक तक सड़क किनारे पर लगी रेहड़ियां हटवाई और दुकानों के बाहर रखा सामान भी चेतावनी देकर उठवाया। वहीं कहा नहीं मानने वाले कुछ दुकानदारों का सामान तो कुछ रेहड़ियां जब्त भी की गई हैं। नगर परिषद अब हररोज अलग अलग हिस्सों में अभियान चलाकर अतिक्रमण हटवाएगा।

शुक्रवार शाम करीब 3 बजे नगर परिषद के सीएसआई राजकुमार ने अपनी टीम को साथ लेकर बस स्टैंड सामने से अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान की शुरूआत की। जिन्होंने बस स्टैंड से लेकर रोहतक चौक और वहां से अंबेडकर चौक तक अभियान चलाते हुए सड़क किनारे लगी सब्जी, फल व कपड़ों की रेहड़ियां हटवा दी। सभी को नगर परिषद की तरफ से चेतावनी दी गई कि यह अभियान हररोज चलाया जाएगा। अगर दोबारा यहां पर रेहड़ियां लगाई तो चेतावनी नहीं सीधा माल जब्त किया जाएगा। इसके बाद सभी रेहड़ी वालों ने अपना सामान पैक कर वहां से निकलना शुरू कर दिया।

पूरे दिन लगा रहता है सड़कों पर जाम
शहर में अतिक्रमण काफी ज्यादा फैल गया है। दुकानों व सड़क के बीच की जगह पर दुकानों का सामान रखा जाता है। इसके बाद कुछ जगह बचती है वहां पर रेहड़ियां लग जाती हैं। अब जो खरीददार आते हैं उन्हें वाहन सड़क के नीचे खड़ा करने की जगह नहीं मिल पाती। ऐसे में लोग अपने वाहनों को सड़कों पर ही खड़ा कर खरीददारी करने चले जाते हैं। यह वाहन सड़क के दोनों तरफ खड़े होने से यह सिकुड़ कर आधी रह जाती हैं और यहां से अन्य वाहनों को आने जाने में काफी परेशानी होती है।

सुचारू रूप से चलेगा अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान: सीएसआई
नगर परिषद के सीएसआई राजकुमार ने कहा कि शहर में अतिक्रमण के कारण हालात खराब हो गए हैं। दुकानदार अपनी मनमानी कर सामान दुकानों से करीब 10 से 15 फुट आगे तक रख रहे हैं। जिससे पूरे दिन सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। ऐसे में अतिक्रमण को खत्म करने के लिए शुक्रवार को चेतावनी देकर रेहड़ियां व सामान हटवाया गया है। अब अतिक्रमण हटने तक यह अभियान सुचारू रूप से चलाया जाएगा।

