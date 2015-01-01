पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:सरकार दमनकारी नीतियां अपनाकर किसान आंदोलन को कुचलना चाहती है: सांगवान

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
  • सामाजिक संस्था मनीषा सांगवान फाउंडेशन ने दिल्ली सीमाओं पर धरनारत किसानों से की मुलाकात

सामाजिक संस्था मनीषा सांगवान फाउंडेशन ने दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने को लेकर धरनारत किसानों से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान फाउंडेशन चेयरपर्सन मनीषा सांगवान ने धरनारत महिलाओं के बीच सार्थक पहल करते हुए सैनेटरी पैड व अन्य जरूरी सामान का वितरण किया। इस मौके पर फाउंडेशन चेयरपर्सन मनीषा सांगवान ने कहा कि पिछले काफी दिनों से विभिन्न राज्यों के किसान काले कृषि कानूनों को निरस्त करवाने को लेकर कड़कड़ाती ठंड में धरना दे रहे हैं।

लेकिन भाजपा सरकार ने किसानों की बात को जरा भी गंभीरता से नहीं लिया है। जिसके चलते धरने में शामिल कई किसान अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। वहीं, इस आंदोलन में बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं की मौजूदगी भी हैं, जिन्हें उनकी जरूरत का सामान उपलब्ध नहीं हो पा रहा है। इसी बात को मद्देनजर रखते हुए फाउंडेशन द्वारा महिलाओं को सैनेटरी पैड व अन्य सामान का वितरण किया गया। मनीषा सांगवान ने कहा कि भाजपा का किसान विरोधी चेहरा पूरे देश की जनता के सामने उजागर हो चुका है। सरकार अपनी दमनकारी नीतियां अपनाकर किसान आंदोलन को कुचलना चाहती है। मनीषा सांगवान ने धरनारत किसानों को आश्वासन दिया कि फाउंडेशन पूरी तरह से किसानों के साथ हैं।

भाजपा सरकार कारपोरेट घरानों की कठपुतली, सरकार तीनों कानूनों को शीघ्र रद्द करे: सुशील गुप्ता

आम आदमी पार्टी हरियाणा के सह प्रभारी व राज्यसभा सांसद सुशील गुप्ता ने संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा द्वारा केंद्र सरकार से अब वार्ता कानून रद्द करने के प्रस्ताव आने के बाद करने के निर्णय का समर्थन करते हुए कहा कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री को अन्नदाता द्वारा रखी गई मांगों पर गंभीरता दिखाते हुए उन्हें मान लेना चाहिए। सांसद सुशील गुप्ता ने किसान संगठनों की मांगों को जायज बताते हुए कहा कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री को यह समझना चाहिए कि किसान अब समझदार हो गया है और वो सरकार के किसी बहकावे में नहीं आएगा।

जब किसान काले कृषि कानूनों को नहीं मानना चाहता तो केंद्र सरकार क्यों इन कानूनों को जबरदस्ती थोंपना चाहती है इससे भाजपा सरकार की मंशा पर संदेह होना लाजमी है। सांसद सुशील गुप्ता ने जारी बयान में आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों किसान विरोधी पार्टियां हैं और कारपोरेट घरानों की कठपुतली हैं। कांग्रेस जब सत्ता में थी तब कारपोरेट घरानों की कठपुतली बन कर उनके फायदों के लिए यही कृषि कानून लाना चाहती थी और आज भाजपा भी देश के बड़े कारपोरेट घरानों के फायदे के लिए ये काले कानून लेकर आई है।

