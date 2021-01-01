पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:कार्यस्थल पर महिला के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार करना कानूनी अपराध

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में कार्यशाला को संबोधित राजीव गांधी नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला की प्राध्यापक अभिनंदन बसई। - Dainik Bhaskar
लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में कार्यशाला को संबोधित राजीव गांधी नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला की प्राध्यापक अभिनंदन बसई।
  • यौन उत्पीड़न शिकायत कमेटियों के समक्ष मामला रख सकती हैं महिलाएं

कार्यस्थल पर किसी भी महिला के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार व्यवहार करना कानूनी अपराध है। महिला कर्मियों की सुरक्षा के लिए सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार यौन उत्पीड़न शिकायत कमेटियों का गठन किया गया है। इस समिति को कानूनी रूप से शिकायत निवारण का पूरा अधिकार दिया गया है।

राजीव गांधी नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला की प्राध्यापक अभिनंदन बसई ने लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में कर्मचारियों की पोश एक्ट से संबधित कार्यशाला को संबोधित करते हुए ये बात बताई। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्यस्थल पर महिला कर्मचारी स्वयं को असुरक्षित ना समझें। वर्ष 2013 में आया पोश एक्ट इसीलिए लागू किया गया है कि महिला कर्मचारी को वर्किंग प्लेस में किसी तरह के असहज व्यवहार को झेलना ना पड़े।

उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 1967 में राजस्थान में भंवरी देवी नामक एक आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता के साथ हुए अनाचार की वीभत्स घटना के बाद देश में इस मुद्दे को लेकर काफी बहस छिड़ी थी और उसके बाद सरकार ने महिलाओं की रक्षा के लिए कानून भी बनाए थे। कार्यशाला में बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी गीता सहारण, सुशासन सहयोगी रूपकुंवर, अधीक्षक सुनील कुमार, नरेश कुमार, सुरेंद्र बागड़ी, बाबूलाल, मीनू सांगवान, शशि भारद्वाज इत्यादि उपस्थित रहे।

