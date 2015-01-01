पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वायरस:विद्यार्थियों की स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने कोविड 19 जांच की

बाढड़ाएक घंटा पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने गांव कान्हड़ा के श्रीराम पब्लिक स्कूल पहुंच कर छात्र छात्राओं व स्टाफ सदस्यों की कोविड 19 जांच की तथा उनको स्वास्थ्य नियमों की पालना का दिशा निर्देश दिया। स्कूल निदेशक अमित जाखड़ की अध्यक्षता में नागरिक अस्पताल चरखी दादरी के चिकित्सक डाॅ. मुकेश कुमार व डाॅ. मनोज कुमार की टीम ने विद्यार्थियों की जांच करते हुए शैक्षणिक, गैर शैक्षणिक स्टाफ सदस्यों की जांच की।

इस दौरान बच्चों द्वारा सेनेटाईजर व मास्क प्रयोग करने पर उनको बधाई देते हुए इस रोग से बचाव के लिए सावधानी ही पहला उपाय बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के दौर में हमें सजगता से काम करना चाहिए। प्रत्येक छात्र-छात्राओं को स्वयं सजगता बरतते हुए दो गज की शारीरिक दूरी करते हुए अपने मुहं पर मास्क लगाना चाहिए। दिन में संस्था में प्रवेश करते हुए प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी अपने हाथों को सेनेटाईज करते हुए सावधानी से कक्षाओं में प्रवेश करना चाहिए।

इमलोटा में रक्तदान शिविर कल

इमलोटा की ग्रामीण परिवर्तन एवं पर्यावरण संरक्षण संगठन के तत्वावधान में दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन 8 को होगा। संगठन प्रधान बसंत कुमार ने बताया कि शिविर का आयोजन इमलोटा के दादा बूढला मंदिर परिसर में किया जाएगा।

मंडी में श्रमिकों को गर्म वस्त्र बांटे

आढती एसोसिएशन ने कस्बे की मंडी के श्रमिकों को सर्द ऋतु से बचाव के लिए कंबल रजाई वितरण किया। कस्बे के जुई रोड़ स्थित अनाज मंडी में आढ़ती एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष हनुमान शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर कहा कि मंडी में सारा कामकाज उनके कंधों पर है इसीलिए एसोसिएशन उनको प्रतिवर्ष सम्मानित करता है। सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए उनको कंबल, रजाई भेंट कर अभिनंदन किया गया। यहां व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष रामकिशन फौजी, पूर्व सरपंच बिजेन्द्र सिंह, मंजीत, दीपक श्योराण, सज्जन, नवीन आदि मौजूद थे।

