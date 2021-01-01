पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:कॉलेज खुलने से उच्च शिक्षा में सुधार होगा और जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों मिलेगा फायदा

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर शुक्रवार को जैन मंदिर के समीप हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया गया। बेटी के कुआं पूजन कार्यक्रम के दौरान महिलाओं एवं नवजात शिशु की मां ने मुख्यमंत्री से बेटी कुआं पूजन के शगुन में जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग की।

बेटी कुआं पूजन पर अन्नू मिश्रा, रितु, प्रीति, दीपा, रिद्धि, सिद्धि, रानी देवी, निशा देवी, शीला, वेदवती, रजनी देवी ने डॉर टू डॉर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज का अभियान का शुंभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर सभी महिलाओं ने अपने-अपने हस्ताक्षर कर मांग को अपना समर्थन दिया।

हस्ताक्षर मांग पत्र सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को अपना समर्थन पत्र सौंपा गया। रानी देवी एवं अन्नू मिश्रा ने बताया कि महिला मंडल व नवजात शिशु की मां ने मुख्यमंत्री से मांग की है कि जिला चरखी दादरी एकमात्र ऐसा जिला है जहां पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज नहीं है जबकि प्रदेश के प्रत्येक जिले में यह सुविधा सरकार द्वारा दी गई है। इसलिए मुख्यमंत्री को चाहिए कि वे जिला मुख्यालय चरखी दादरी पर भी एक सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोले।

मुख्यमंत्री का हरियाणा को शिक्षित और विकसित करने का जो संकल्प है उसको पूरा करने के लिए इस श्रेत्र में सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर इस क्षेत्र को सौगात प्रदान करें। कॉलेज खुलने से उच्च शिक्षा के स्तर में सुधार होगा तथा गरीब विद्यार्थियों फायदा मिलेगा। जिला मुख्यालय पर पीजी कॉलेज न होने के कारण यहां के युवक-युवतियों को अपने सपने साकार करने का कोई मार्ग नहीं दिखाई देता, इसलिए मुख्यमंत्री को चाहिए की वे यहां युवक-युवतियों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलकर दे।

ताकि युवक-युवतियां भी अपनी प्रतिभाओं को निखार कर प्रदेश, देश व अपने क्षेत्र को विकसित करने अपने अहम भूमिका अदा कर सकें। इस अवसर पर योगिता, रजनी, शीला, कृष्णा, आरती, सीमा, स्मृति, सुनिता, बंटी, शाशी, पूजा शर्मा, रेखा अग्रवाल, अनिता, शकुंतला, बीना देवी, कमला देवी, राज रानी, सुनिता वर्मा, रेवती, कांता देवी, खुशबू, कौशल्या देवी इत्यादि ने हस्ताक्षर कर सरकारी पीेजी कॉलेज का समर्थन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser