रोष:लव जिहाद की घटनाओं के विरोध में हिंदू संगठनों ने जलाया पुतला

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

विश्व हिंदू परिषद व बजरंग दल के सदस्यों द्वारा प्रदेश में बढ़ रही लव जिहाद की घटनाओं के विरोध स्वरूप गुरुवार को इसके पुतले का दहन करते हुए डीसी प्रतिनिधि को राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। सर्वप्रथम सभी रोहतक चौक पर एकत्रित हुए व लव जिहाद व इस्लामिक जेहाद के पूतले को स्वाह किया। इसके उपरांत सभी जिला उपायुक्त के स्थानीय आवास पर पहुंचे व उनके प्रतिनिधि को लव जिहाद, धर्म परिवर्तन ज्ञापन सौंपा।

उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार हरियाणा में बढ़ रहे लव जिहाद व धर्म परिवर्तन के मामलों से सामाजिक संतुलन व सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण क्षीण हुआ है। जिस प्रकार पिछले कुछ समय से इस तरह की घटनाओं में तेजी आई है वह चिंताजनक है। आरंभ में यह सब सामान्य दिखाई देता है लेकिन कुछ समय बाद ये जघन्य अपराध व हत्याकांड में परिवर्तित हो रही है जैसे कि निकिता के साथ हुआ। इसकी आड़ में धर्म परिवर्तन भी घिनौना सच है कई जगहों तो इसके पीछे देह व्यापार में भी मासूमों को धकेला जा रहा है।

मासूम बेटियों को बरगला कर, बहला फुसला कर धोखे में रखकर लव जिहाद किया जाता है। इस दौरान सदस्यों ने प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा मेवात में की गई घोषणाओं को लागू करने की मांग उठाई। इसके साथ ही पुरजोर तरीके से निकिता के हत्यारोपी तौफिक जो कि मेवात रोज का रहने वाला है उसे व उसके दो साथियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई व फांसी की मांग उठाई। इसके अलावा वर्तमान में सेशन जज व दो आईपीएस अधिकारी जो कि एक विशेष धर्म से संबंधित है उनके हिंदू विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल होने की सीबीआई जांच की मांग उठाई गई।

