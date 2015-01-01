पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हस्ताक्षर अभियान:‘सरकारी कॉलेज होगा तो बच्चों का भविष्य सुंदर बनाने में होगी आसानी’

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर बुधवार को हस्ताक्षर अभियान की शुरूआत वाल्मीकि समाज में चल रही विवाह समारोह के दौरान वाल्मीकि समाज के युवाओं द्वारा की गई। इस दौरान नगर पार्षद विनोद कुमार, सूरजभान वाल्मीकि, अधिवक्ता विजय चौहान, सूबे सिंह जैदिया, शिव कुमार वाल्मीकि, पूर्व पार्षद सुंदर वाल्मीकि, संजय बिड़लान मौजूद रहे।

इस अवसर पर सभी युवाओं के साथ दूल्हा-दुल्हन अमित व सुषमा ने जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खुलवाने के लिए अपने-अपने हस्ताक्षर कर जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग को अपना-अपना समर्थन दिया। नगर पार्षद विनोद वाल्मीकि ने कहा कि हमारा समाज पिछड़ेपन के कारण और धन की कमी के चलते हर क्षेत्र में पीछे रह जाता है जिसका मुख्य कारण हमारे समाज के लोगों का शिक्षित न होना है। हमारे समाज के अधिकतर लोग गरीबी में रहते है जिससे वे अपने बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा दिलवाने में असमर्थ और युवक एवं युवतियों को बाहर भेजने से डरते है तथा असमर्थ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि दादरी में एक निजी कॉलेज होने पर भी उसमें पूरे कोर्स नहीं है और फीस की अधिकता होने के कारण हमारा समाज उच्च शिक्षा से सदैव वंचित रहता है। इस अवसर पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन अमित व सुषमा ने शादी के बाद संजोए सपनों में अपने बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा दिलवाने की बात रखते हुए इस मांग को अपना समर्थन दिया।

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज होगा तो हमें अपने बच्चों का भविष्य सुंदर बनाने में आसानी होगी। अंत में हस्ताक्षर एवं मांग-पत्र सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी के सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को सौंप दिया। इस अवसर पर मनीष, अंकुश, नकुल, अक्षय, रोहित, सर्वजीत, राहुल, गौरव, कर्मजीत, अर्जुनदास, बिलखपाल, धर्मबीर, राजकुमार, रमेश, पूर्व पार्षद मॉ. राजकुमार, धर्मेन्द्र, जयप्रकाश आदि गणमान्य व्यक्तियों ने मांग को समर्थन दिया

