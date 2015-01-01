पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी से बाज नहीं आ रहा माफिया:10 दिन में ओवरलोड 80 वाहनों के चालान कर साढ़े 31 लाख जुर्माना वसूला तो माफिया रात को सक्रीय

चरखी दादरी30 मिनट पहले
दादरी। रात को कॉलेज रोड से गुजरते ओवरलोड वाहन।
  • आरटीए सचिव अगले सप्ताह क्रेशर संचालकों, ट्रांसपोर्टरों और माइनिंग कंपनी के साथ करेंगी मीटिंग

जिले में ओवरलोड वाहनों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए जितने भी प्रयास किए गए हैं सभी फेल होते आए हैं। क्योंकि अब तक खुद आरटीए कार्यालय के अधिकारी ओवरलोड वाहन चालकों की सेटिंग डीसी व एडीसी से करवाते थे। इसका सुबूत गुरुवार को विधानसभा सत्र में देखने को मिला। जहां ओवरलोडिंग का मुद्दा उठा तो सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर ने खड़े होकर कहा कि चरखी दादरी में ओवरलोडेड चलवाने में डीसी अजय ताेमर व एडीसी संगीता तेतरवाल का नाम आया था। जिन्हें सरकार ने तुरंत सस्पेंड कर दिया था और मामला अभी भी न्यायालय में चल रहा है।

मगर अब दस दिन पूर्व अपना कार्यभार संभालने वाली आरटीए सचिव ने काफी हद तक प्रयास करते हुए 80 वाहनों के चालान काटकर साढ़े 31 लाख रुपये जुर्माना वसूला है। दूसरी तरफ रेकी करने वालों को भी दबोचा गया है। अब आरटीए सचिव अपनी कार्रवाई तेज करने से पहले अगले सप्ताह क्रेशर संचालक, माइनिंग व ट्रांसपोर्टरों के साथ बैठक करेंगी।

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का भी रहा है हाथ

जिले में 2015 से खनन कार्य शुरू हो गया था। ओवरलोडिंग पर अंकुश नहीं लग पाया है। इसका मुख्य कारण तो अब तक खुद जिला प्रशासन व आरटीए कार्यालय अधिकारी रहे हैं। क्योंकि ओवरलोडेड को जिले की सीमा पार करवाने के नाम पर सीएम फ्लाइंग ने आरटीए कार्यालय के सह सचिव मनीष मदान व क्लर्क अमित कुमार सहित तत्कालीन डीसी के पीए सुरेश कुमार को दबोचा था। पकड़े गए अधिकारियों ने ओवरलोडिंग की मंथली तत्कालीन एडीसी व आरटीए संगीता तेतरवाल और उनके पति व तत्कालीन डीसी अजय तोमर को पहुंचाने की बात कहीं थी।

जिले की पहली स्थाई आरटीए सचिव ने कसा शिकंजा

जिले में अब तक आरटीए सचिव के पद पर स्थाई नियुक्ति नहीं हुई थी। जिले में एडीसी या एसडीएम को ही अब तक आरटीए सचिव का अतिरिक्त कार्यभार दिया जाता रहा है। लेकिन सरकार ने पहली बार दस दिन पहले ही जिले को स्थाई आरटीए सचिव नियुक्त की हैं। कार्यभार संभालने के दूसरे दिन ही आरटीए टीम की लोकेशन व्हाटसएप ग्रुपों पर डालने वाले माफिया को दबोचा था। वहीं दस दिन के अंदर ही महिला आरटीए सचिव ने करीब 80 ओवरलोडेड वाहनों के चालान काटकर साढ़े 31 लाख रुपये जुर्माना वसूला है।

क्रेशर संचालक और ट्रांसपोर्टरों को दिया जाएगा अल्टीमेटम : आरटीए सचिव

आरटीए सचिव की ओवरलोडेड पर सख्ती काफी हद तक कामयाब भी दिखाई दे रही है। इस कारण अब दिन के समय तो ज्यादातर वाहन अंडरलोड ही चलने लगे हैं। वहीं अब रात के समय ही ओवरलोडेड वाहन दौड़ रहे हैं। ओवरलोडेड पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए अब आरटीए सचिव और ज्यादा सख्ती दिखाने से पहले क्रेशर संचालकों, ट्रांसपोर्टरों और माइनिंग कंपनी के साथ बैठक करेंगी। जिसमें माइनिंग, क्रेशर संचालक और ट्रांसपोर्टर शामिल होंंगे और उनसे आरटीए की मदद के लिए कहा जाएगा ताकि सभी मिलकर ओवरलोडेड पर आसानी से अंकुश लगा सके। इस दौरान आरटीए सचिव सभी को ओवरलोडेड बंद करने का अल्टीमेटम भी देंगी। अगर सभी में सहमति नहीं बनती है तो आरटीए सचिव तुरंत उच्च अधिकारियों से मिली गाइडलाइन अनुसार सख्ती दिखाएंगी।

27 अक्टूबर को उपायुक्त राजेश ने ली थी बैठक

27 अक्टूबर को उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने एसपी, आरटीए सचिव, सिटीएम व एसडीएम के साथ बैठक की थी। इस दौरान डीसी ने कहा कि था कि आरटीए सचिव को हर संभव मदद मिलनी चाहिए। ताकि सभी मिलकर ओवरलोडेड वाहनों पर अंकुश लगा सके। इसके लिए गाइडलाइन भी जारी की थी कि अगर कोई ओवरलोडिंग वाहन मिलता है तो उसका चालान कर उसमें भरा सामान जब्त करें। वहीं क्रेशर जोन के मुख्य रास्तों पर भी आरटीए टीम सहित प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित कर नाके लगवाएं जाएंगे।

