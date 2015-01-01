पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:संक्रमण से बचने को लेकर दुकानदारों को जानकारी दी

चरखी दादरी
क्षेत्र में कोरोना केस ने एक बार फिर रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। ऐसे में सभी नागरिकों को भी यह समझना आवश्यक है कि हमारी छोटी सी लापरवाही भी अत्यंत घातक सिद्ध हो सकती है। ये बात पूर्ण मार्केट में दुकानदारों व नागरिकों को जागरूक करते हुए दादरी मोबाइल एसोसिएशन के प्रधान संदीप फौगाट ने कही। उन्होंने सभी के बीच मास्क का वितरण करते हुए कहा कि अभी तक क्योंकि इस रोग की कोई दवा इजाद नहीं हो पाई है ऐसे में सावधानियों को अपनाना ही सबसे बेहतर है जो कि इस महामारी से बचाव कर सकता है।

संदीप फौगाट ने कहा कि दुकानदार व व्यापारी साथी भी अपने कर्तव्य को समझे। वे स्वयं मास्क व सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग तो करे ही साथ में उनके प्रतिष्ठानों व दुकानों पर आने वाले ग्राहकों व नागरिकों को भी इनका प्रयोग करने के लिए प्रेरित करे, जिससे कि कोरोना रोग से क्षेत्र का बचाव करने में सहयोग हो।

उन्होंने सभी से दो गज की दूरी का अवश्य ही पालन करने तथा स्वास्थ्य विभाग व सरकार की एडवाईजरी का पालन करने की सभी से अपील की। इस अवसर पर अधिवक्ता रजत श्योराण, राजेश जांगडा, गिरीश सरदाना, भज्जी जोगी, सोमा शर्मा, कृष्ण, बिट्टू तंवर, लीला, राहुल शर्मा, संदीप अरोडा आदि पूर्ण मार्केट दुकानदार उपस्थित थे।

