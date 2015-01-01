पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मदद:इंकलाब युवा मोर्चा ने दिल्ली के बाॅर्डर पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों में खाद्य सामग्री और दवाइयां बांटीं

चरखी दादरी6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली के बार्डर पर तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में धरना दे रहे देशभर से आए हुए किसानों की मदद के लिए विभिन्न संगठनों तथा समाज सेवी संस्थाओं द्वारा लगातार खाद्य पदार्थ व अन्य सामग्रियों को भेजा जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में इंकलाब युवा मोर्चा द्वारा भी अपना सहयोग दिया गया। सदस्यों द्वारा इस मद में विशेष अभियान चलाकर साथी सदस्यों व सहयोगियों के माध्यम से दवा व अन्य सामग्री एकत्रित की गई।

इसके उपरांत प्रधान कुलदीप जितेंद्र सहित वरिष्ठ सदस्यों की अगुवाई में दिल्ली टीकरी बार्डर धरना स्थल पर पहुंच कर अपने हकों की आवाज बुलंद कर रहे किसानों को खाद्य सामग्री, दवाइयां, आटा, लस्सी, सब्जियां व फल तथा अन्य मदद वितरित की गई। इस दौरान इंकलाब युवा मोर्चा के सदस्यों ने किसान आंदोलन में किसान भाइयों को ये भरोसा दिलाया कि इंकलाब युवा मोर्चा किसान कमेरे की इस लड़ाई में हमेशा उनके साथ खड़ा है। इस दौरान वितरण में विजेंद्र, सुरेण, सोनू, यशपाल आदि का सहयोग रहा।

डिप्टी सीएम हितों की रक्षा को दृढ़संकल्पित : नरेश

डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत सिंह पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री देवीलाल के नक्शे कदम पर चल रहे हैं। उनका हर निर्णय प्रदेश के किसान व युवा के सुरक्षित भविष्य के लिए निर्णायक साबित हो रहा है। ये बात जजपा जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश ने कस्बे में जजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के समक्ष कही। उन्होंने कहा कि एमएसपी समेत किसानों की अन्य मांगों पर जननायक जनता पार्टी का स्पष्ट स्टैंड है कि कृषि व किसान की किसी तरह से उपेक्षा नहीं होगी। बाढड़ा कस्बे में उपमंडल रोजगार कार्यालय संचालित हो गया है तथा जल्द ही फायर ब्रिगेड केन्द्र, बीज संचय केन्द्र समेत आधा दर्जन नई सौगातें मिलेंगी। उन्होंने किसानों की समस्याएं सुनी व समाधान आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें