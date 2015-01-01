पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:लघु सचिवालय के पुराने भवन की छत पर रखी पानी की टंकियों का किया निरीक्षण

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीसी राजेश जोगपाल बाजरे की खरीद काे लेकर बोले-सरकार के नए दिशा-निर्देश आने पर होगी खरीद

लघु सचिवालय के पुराने भवन की साफ-सफाई का समुचित बंदोबस्त किया जाना चाहिए। भवन में जलापूर्ति का साफ-सुथरा प्रबंधन किया जाए। जहां कहीं पानी की लीकेज और दीवारों में सीलन आने जैसी समस्याएं हैं, उनका स्थाई समाधान किया जाए। उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने मंगलवार को पुराने लघु सचिवालय भवन का निरीक्षण करते हुए एसडीएम डाॅ. विरेंद्र सिंह को ये निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि छत पर रखी टंकियों की सफाई हुए काफी अरसा बीत चुका है। कई टंकियों के ढक्कन गायब हैं और इनसे पानी लगातार बहकर दीवारों व छतों को कमजोर कर रहा है। उपायुक्त ने एसडीएम को निर्देश दिए कि इन टंकियों से पानी की सप्लाई को व्यवस्थित किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि सचिवालय की सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार करते हुए इस भवन को फूल-पौधे लगाकर सुंदर बनाया जाए। शौचालयों की नियमित रूप से सफाई होनी चाहिए और जहां कहीं मरम्मत की आवश्यकता है, वहां उस कार्य को लोकनिर्माण विभाग से करवाया जाए। आमजन को भवन में आने पर सुविधाजनक महसूस होना चाहिए।

उपायुक्त ने कहा कि दादरी के लिए नए लघु सचिवालय का निर्माण करवाने के लिए भवन का नक्शा बनाया जा रहा है। इसकी विशेषता यह होगी कि यह भवन पूरी तरह से ग्रीन बिल्डिंग के रूप में निर्मित किया जाएगा। अर्थात इसको बनाने में वर्षा जल संरक्षण, धूप, हवा, वातायन, हरियाली आदि का पूरा ध्यान रखा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि दादरी नया जिला है और इसे हर तरह से सुंदर बनाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। शहर में सीवरेज व्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए जनस्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग को आधुनिक मशीनरी का प्रयोग करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। शहर की प्राचीन धरोहर श्यामसर सरोवर के पुननिर्माण के लिए भी प्रशासन कार्रवाई कर रहा है।

निर्धारित शुल्क ही वसूलें सीएसीसी सेंटर संचालक

मंडियों में बाजरे की खरीद काे लेकर उपायुक्त ने कहा कि सरकार के जब भी नए दिशा-निर्देश आएंगे, उसी के अनुसार खरीद का काम शुरू करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि फैमिली आईडी को दुरूस्त करवाने के लिए सीएससी सैंटर संचालक निर्धारित शुल्क ही वसूल करें। कहीं भी सीएसीसी सैंटर संचालक अधिक राशि वसूल करता पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यहां एसडीएम डाॅ. विरेंद्र सिंह, सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क विभाग के उपनिदेशक डाॅ. साहिबराम गोदारा, जिला विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी हरिप्रसाद बंसल, परियोजना अधिकारी दीवान सिंह श्योराण इत्यादि उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें