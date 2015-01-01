पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसंपर्क अभियान:राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को लेकर गांवों में महिलाओं से मिले इंटक पदाधिकारी

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
26 नवंबर की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को लेकर इंटक के महिला व पुरूष पदाधिकारियों द्वारा निरंतर जनसंपर्क के माध्मय से क्षेत्र के आम नागरिकों व मजदूरों को शिरकत करने का आह्वान किया जा रहा है। जिससे कि केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार की गलत नीतियों का जवाब इस हड़ताल के जरिए दिया जाए। इंटक महिला जिला प्रधान प्रेम कुमारी द्वारा विशेष तौर पर महिला मजदूरों व अन्यों से केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार की गलत नीतियों से अगवत करवाते हुए उन्हें अधिक से अधिक शिरकत करने का आह्वान किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज सरकार की गलत नीतियों के चलते मजदूरों को समझ में नहीं आ रहा है कि वे अपने भविष्य को बचाने के लिए कहा जाए। उनकी कमर तोड़ते हुए ऐसे श्रम कानून लागू कर रही है जिसके जरिए मजदूरों के हालात और अधिक दयनीय हो जाएंगे। उनके हकों को कुचलते हुए जिस प्रकार से श्रम कानूनों को निरस्त किया गया उसे देखकर यहीं लगता है कि बीजेपी केवल और केवल हर हाल में पूंजिपतियों को भी अपना मित्र व देश का नागरिक मानती है। गरीबों से उनका कोई लेना देना नहीं है।

ऐसी गलत नीतियों के चलते ही 26 नवंबर को पूरे देश का मजदूर, किसान, कमेरा, कर्मचारी व अन्य वर्ग हड़ताल के जरिए जवाब देंगे। उन्होंने अधिक से अधिक ग्रामीण महिलाओं व मजदूरों को 26 नवंबर को अवश्य ही दादरी पहुंचकर हड़ताल में शिरकत करने का आह्वान किया है। इस दौरान बबली, मुनेश, अर्चना, प्रमिला, कविता, नीलम, ज्योति, रोशनी, सुमित्रा, पिंकी, बाला, शंकुतला, आशा देवी, नसीब देवी, राकेश देवी, निर्मला, बीना देवी आदि उपस्थित थी।

