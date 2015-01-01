पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरखी दादरी:कल की राष्ट्रीय हड़ताल को लेकर इंटक ने आमजन से किया जनसंपर्क

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
26 नवंबर को आयोजित राष्ट्रीय हड़ताल को सफल बनाने के लिए इंटक के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा जनसंपर्क अभियान चलाया गया। जिला प्रधान सुशील धानक ने कहा कि आज पूरे देश के मजदूर, किसान, कमेरा, छोटा व्यापारी, कर्मी, दुकानदार व अन्य सभी वर्ग एक तरफ तो कोरोना जैसे विकट खतरे से जूझ रहे है, अपने जान को जोखिम में डाल कर अपने परिवार के लिए रोजी रोटी कमाने के लिए बाहर इसी डर के साये में निकलते है।

कहीं यह अनदेखा जानलेवा शत्रु उनके साथ आकर उनके परिजनों को अपनी बीमार न कर दे। वहीं दूसरी और पूरे भारत का हर एक आदमी बीजेपी की गलत नीतियों के कारण आज अपनी रोजी रोटी के लिए ही जूझने को मजबूर हो चला है।

ऐसे में 26 नवंबर को जब हरियाणा सहित पूरे देश के लाखों करोड़ों कमेरे, मजदूर, किसान, कमी व अन्य वर्ग सड़क पर उतर हड़ताल के जरिए अपनी आवाज के उठाएंगे तभी शायद इस गूंगी बहरी सरकार को अहसास होगा कि आम नागरिक अपनी समस्याओं के लिए आवाज उठाने में भी पीछे नहीं है। इस हड़ताल को प्रत्येक आम मेहतनकश भारतीय ने सफल बनाना है जिससे उनके हकों पर कुठाराघात सरकार करने से पहले कई बार सोचे। इस दौरान बौंद कला ब्लाक प्रधान कुलवंत रंगा, चंदुराम, करमवीर, अमरजीत, जयबीर, हरि सिंह, कालू, रवि, संतोश आदि साथ थे।

