पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

डोर-टू-डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान:सभी समुदाय के विद्यार्थियों के लिए सरकारी कॉलेज खोलना बहुत जरूरी

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरकारी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर डोर-टू-डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान गुरुवार को कबाड़ी चौक, आदर्श धर्मशाला मार्केट में चलाया गया। अभियान के दौरान सरदार विकास सचदेवा, विपिन कुकरेजा, घनश्याम दास, संदीप शर्मा का मार्गदर्शन रहा। हस्ताक्षर अभियान मांग पत्र सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को सौंपा गया।

सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज जिला मुख्यालय की मांग को लेकर विपिन कुकरेजा एवं आकाश सचदेवा ने मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर से मांग की है कि जिला मुख्यालय सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज का होना बहुत जरूरी है। मुख्यमंत्री आपका चरखी दादरी कार्यक्षेत्र रहा है। आपने चरखी दादरी में आरएसएस प्रवास दौरान के प्रतिनिधि बनकर दादरी के क्षेत्र का अवलोकन किया हुआ है। दादरी क्षेत्र के बारे में आप अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं।

इसलिए मुख्यमंत्री सभी समुदाय के विद्यार्थियों के लिए यहां पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलना बहुत जरूरी है। मुख्यमंत्री आप जल्द से जल्द जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोल कर युवाओं को अच्छी शिक्षा ग्रहण करने अवसर दें। इस अवसर पर शिवचरण, ललित यादव, कृष्ण, दलबीर, जोगेंद्र, धर्मवीर, मदनलाल, दीपक, बिशन दास, दिवेश, कपिल जांगड़ा, अंकित पूनिया, प्रवीन, सन्नी, अक्षय, कपिल, राजेश कुमार, शक्ति सिंह, सुरेश कुमार आदि मौजूद थें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें