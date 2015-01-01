पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाप फौगाट-19 की बैठक:खाप फौगाट-19 किसान आंदोलन में और अधिक देगी सहयोग: बलवंत

चरखी दादरी5 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को खाप फौगाट-19 की बैठक प्रधान बलवंत सिंह फौगाट की अध्यक्षता में हुई। जिसमें विचार विमर्श हुआ कि खाप फौगाट-19 पिछले दो दिसंबर से लगातार किसान आंदोलन में सहयोग तन-मन-धन से कर रही है। अब खाप फौगाट-19 को ओर अधिक सक्रिय व सुचारू रूप से सहयोग देने का फैसला लिया गया। 17 दिसंबर से गांव वाइज टिकरी बॉर्डर पर अधिक से अधिक संख्या में किसान पहुंचकर किसान आंदोलन का हिस्सा बनेंगे।

सचिव खाप फौगाट सुरेश फौगाट ने बताया कि गुरुवार को दादरी, शुक्रवार को गांव मकड़ाना व मकड़ानी, शनिवार को घसौला व बलकरा, रविवार को मौड़ी व रामनगर, सोमवार को संतोखपुरा व गोठड़ा, मंगलवार को पातुवास, महराणा व खेड़ी सनवाल, बुधवार को टिकान कला व ढाणी फौगाट, गुरुवार को समसपुर व लोहरवाड़ा, शुक्रवार को खातीवास व झींझर, शनिवार को कमोद व फौगाट सांजरवास के गणमान्य व्यक्तियों की ड्यूटियां लगाई गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक किसान आंदोलन चलता रहेगा तो इसी क्रम से ये गांव अपनी-अपनी ड्यूटियां निभाते रहेंगे।

प्रधान खाप फौगाट बलवंत सिंह व प्रवक्ता शमशेर सिंह एवं संरक्षक रामसिंह ने सभी गांववासियों से कहा कि जब भी बॉर्डर पर जाते हो तो आंदोलन के लिए यथासंभव खाने-पीने की सामग्री उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए भी प्रेरित किया। इस अवसर पर कानूनी सलाहकार गिरेंद्र फौगाट, खजांची राजबीर सिंह, ऑडिटर करतार सिंह, सूबेदार सुरेन्द्र सिंह, नत्थू राम फौगाट, नरेन्द्र सिंह, सीताराम, पवन नंबरदार, महासिंह, महेन्द्र फौगाट, संजय प्रधान गोशाला, राजबीर फौगाट, महासिंह ठेकेदार, रामपाल प्रधान, धर्मपाल बोस, बबलू, वेद सिंह, गजे सिंह नंबरदार, रामकुमार बीईओ, लक्ष्मण फौगाट, अमर सिंह फौगाट, रिसालदार रणबीर सिंह, राजबीर पूर्व चेयरमैन, वजीर सिंह फौगाट आदि सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

