खुलासा:आरटीए टीम की रेकी करने के लिए माफिया देते थे तीन वाट्सएप मेंबरों को 4 हजार रुपये

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
  • आरटीए टीम ने रेकी करने वाले एक आरोपी पकड़ा था जिसके पास 4 वाट्सएप ग्रुप थे

आरटीए टीम ने रेकी करने वाला एक आरोपी बेशक पकड़ लिया हो और उसके पास मिले 4 व्हाटसएप ग्रुपों पर निगरानी रखनी शुरू कर दी हो। लेकिन ओवरलोडेड वाहनों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए चालान से ज्यादा ध्यान रेकी करने वालों पर रखनी होगी। क्योंकि जिले में अभी तक 3 अन्य व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप और चल रहे हैं जो काफी ज्यादा सक्रिय हैं।

ओवरलोडेड वाहन चालक उन्हें ही मंथली के रूप में 2 हजार से 4 हजार रुपये प्रति गाड़ी के देकर आसानी से सड़कों पर आ जा रहे हैं। वहीं अगर ओवरलोडेड वाहन पकड़ में आ भी गए तो व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप चलाने वाला माफिया ही उनके जुर्माने का भुगतान करेंगे। एक ग्रुप से माफिया के लोग हर महीने लाखों रुपये मंथली के रूप में ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में जब तक रेकी व आरटीए टीम की लोकेशन व्हाटसएप ग्रुपों पर जानी बंद नहीं होगी ओवरलोडिंग को रोकना उतना ही मुश्किल है। वहीं ये ओवरलोडेड वाहन चालक सरकार को राजस्व का भी चूना लगाने के साथ जिले की सड़कों को भी जर्जर कर रहे हैं।

पकड़े गए आरोपी के मोबाइल की हो रही जांच

बुधवार को नवनियुक्त आरटीए सचिव दर्शना भारद्वाज अपनी टीम के साथ मिलकर ओवरलोडेड के चालान काट रही थी। इसी दौरान कलियाणा पहाड़ क्षेत्र से ही एक क्रेटा कार ने उनका पीछा करना शुरू कर दिया। जिसमें सवार माफिया सदस्य पैंतावास कलां निवासी अंकित व्हाटसएप ग्रुपों पर चालान टीम की लोकेशन डाल रहा था। आरटीए अपनी टीम को दादरी कनीना रोड पर ले गई जहां गांव रामनगर के पास अंकित को दबोच लिया था। जिसके पास टीम ने मोबाइल बरामद कर जांचा तो उसमें चार व्हाटसएप ग्रुप मिले थे। जिनमें बाबा शंकर चरण दास, वालिया हेल्प लाइन, अपडेट ऑनली और राणा ग्रुप ट्रांसपोर्ट शामिल थे। इन चारों ग्रुपों में भी करीब सवा 8 सौ लोग जुड़े हुए थे। ग्रुप एडमिन इन सबकाे आरटीए टीम की लोकेशन दे रहा था।

टीम फील्ड में होने पर आरटीए ऑफिस के सामने से ही गुजरते हैं ओवरलोड वाहन

ओवरलोडेड वाहन जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों, शहर यहां तक की खुद आरटीए कार्यालय के सामने वाली सड़क पर भी दिन रात बेखौफ चल रहे हैं। आरटीए टीम जब भी फिल्ड में चालान करने के लिए जाती है रेकी करने वाले ग्रुपों में आरटीए कार्यालय सड़क से निकलने का इशारा कर देते हैं। दिन में तो फिर भी कुछ हद तक कम ही वाहन चलते हैं। लेकिन रात 8 बजे से लेकर सुबह 5 बजे तक ओवरलोडेड वाहनों की लाइन तक नहीं टूटती।

सभी ग्रुप के एडमिन 24 घंटे रखते हैं आरटीए टीम सदस्यों की निगरानी

आरटीए सचिव से लेकर छोटे कर्मचारियों जो चालान टीम में शामिल हैं सभी की 24 घंटे रेकी की जाती है। व्हाटसएप ग्रुपों के तीन से चार एडमिन होते हैं। यह बारी बारी से दिन रात आरटीए पर नजर रखते हैं। आरटीए सचिव के घर जाने, रात को सोने से लेकर सुबह उठने और ऑफिस आने तक की निगरानी रखी जाती है। वहीं ऑफिस आने पर रेकी करने वाले आरटीए कार्यालय के आस पास ही अपनी गाड़ियां खड़ी कर उनमें बैठे निगरानी रखते हैं। जब भी आरटीए सचिव कार्यालय से बाहर आते हैं रेकी करने वाले उनके पीछे पीछे चलना शुरू कर देते हैं। जिस साइड टीम जाती है रेकी करने वाले व्हाटसएप ग्रुपों में वहीं लोकेशन डालते रहते हैं।

