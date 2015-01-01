पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:चाइल्ड केयर होम बनाने के लिए प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजें अधिकारी

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा है कि बाल कल्याण समिति तथा जिला बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी कार्यालय का मजबूत ढांचा दादरी जिला में स्थापित किया जाएगा। जिससे कि बच्चों से संबंधित मामलों का निपटारा करने में किसी प्रकार की कठिनाई न हो। उपायुक्त बुधवार को अपने कैंप कार्यालय में बाल कल्याण एवं संरक्षण समिति की त्रैमासिक समीक्षा बैठक को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि बाल कल्याण समिति और जिला बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी अपनी आवश्यकताओं की एक सूची बनाकर भिजवाएं, जिससे कि उनको पूरा करवाया जा सके। डीसी ने कहा कि दादरी में चाइल्ड केयर होम बनाने के लिए बाल कल्याण समिति एक सप्ताह में अपना प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेेजें। उन्होंने कहा कि बाल कल्याण समिति और बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी को पर्याप्त सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाने के उद्देश्य से जिले के नए बनने वाले लघु सचिवालय परिसर में सरकारी मानकों के अनुसार भवन बनाकर दिया जाएगा।

राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा कि पोक्सो एक्ट के मामलों में तसल्ली से दोनों पक्षों की सुनवाई करे और विचार-विमर्श करके ही इस प्रकार के मामले का समाधान किया जाए। बाल कल्याण समिति की चेयरपर्सन शिल्पी मड़िया ने बताया कि अभी अक्टूबर तक 28 मामले पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत लंबित है। डीसी ने कहा कि बाल कल्याण समिति बच्चों की सहायता के लिए चाइल्ड हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1098 को शुरू करें, जिससे कि आपदा के समय कोई भी व्यक्ति इस नंबर पर संपर्क कर सकें।

उपायुक्त ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग ने भी स्कूलों को खोलना शुरू कर दिया है, इसलिए बाल कल्याण समिति स्कूलों में जाकर देखें कि कोविड से बचाव के समुचित उपाय स्कूल में किए गए हैं या नहीं। इसके लिए एक वाहन समिति को उपलब्ध करवा दिया जाएगा। बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी नीलकमल ने बताया कि दादरी शहर में नारी चेतना समिति की ओर से चरखी गेट पर एक ओपन शैल्टर होम चलाया जा रहा है। इसमें बच्चों को प्राथमिक शिक्षा दी जाती है। इस मौके पर सतीश जांगड़ा, विकास सांगवान, मंजू, अनीता लुहाच, नारायण दत्त, सुमन जांगड़ा, सुरेश यादव इत्यादि उपस्थित रहे।

