पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष:संयुक्त किसान मजदूर मोर्चे के सदस्यों ने बाढड़ा में दिया धरना

बाढड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा पारित तीनों अध्यादेश पूर्णरूप से किसान विरोधी है। इससे कृषि व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से बर्बाद हो जाएगी। इसलिए तीनों कृषि अधिनियमों को तुरंत निरस्त किया जाए। ये बात संयुक्त किसान मजदूर मोर्चा के संयोजक दलीप सिंह ने एसडीएम कार्यालय के समक्ष आयोजित धरने को संबोधित करते हुए कही। धरने की अध्यक्षता दिलबाग सिंह ने की।

किसान नेता कमल सिंह ने कहा कि हम लगातार सुनते आए हैं कि भाजपा पूंजीपतियों व व्यापारियों की पार्टी है। यह पार्टी जब से सत्ता में आई है उन्होंने यह साबित भी कर दिया है कि इस सरकार को किसान व देश के गरीब तबके से कोई सरोकार नहीं।

भाजपा चाहती है कि सारा देश पूंजीपतियों के नाम कर दिया जाए। देश का किसान भाजपा के इस मंसूबों का सिरे से खारिज करता है। मीर सिंह ने सरकार को आगाह करते हुए कहा की किसान विरोधी तीनों कानूनों को तुरंत वापस लाया जाए। इस अवसर पर चंद्रभान, दयानंद डागर, धर्मबीर, शुभराम, शिवलाल, विनोद पूनिया, रामकुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें