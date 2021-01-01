पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक आयोजित:मिड-डे मिल वर्कर्स खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी से मिले, मांग पूरी कराने को दिया ज्ञापन

बाढड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • 7 फरवरी को कृषि मंत्री के निवास की घेराबंदी करेंगे

मिड डे मील वर्कर्स ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर अनाज मंडी बाढड़ा में बैठक आयोजित की। जिसकी अध्यक्षता ब्लॉक प्रधान बबली ने की। इसके बाद खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी जलधीर सिंह के अपनी मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन सौपा।

बैठक में फैसला लिया गया कि 7 फरवरी को कृषि मंत्री जेपी दलाल के निवास स्थान भिवानी में घेराबंदी की जाएगी जिसमें सभी वर्कर्स भाग लेंगी। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए मिड डे मील वर्कर्स फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव जय भगवान ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण की बात करती है लेकिन देश की 25 लाख मिड डे मील वर्कर्स को भुखमरी की कगार पर छोड़ रखा है।

लंबे समय से मिड डे मील वर्कर्स के मानदेय में कोई बढ़ोतरी नहीं की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने मजदूरों के बारे में चार नए लेबर कोड लाकर मजदूरों की वर्तमान और भावी पीढ़ी को गुलामी की दलदल में धकेल दिया है। खेती और खाद्य सुरक्षा को उजाड़ने वाले तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ लाखों किसान सड़कों पर है लेकिन सरकार चंद पूंजीपतियों की गोद में खेल रही है। हम मांग करते हैं कि सरकार तुरंत इन कानूनों को वापस ले। उन्होंने कहा कि आगामी केंद्रीय बजट में मिड डे मील वर्करों के मानदेय में बढ़ोत्तरी की जाए व इसे कम से कम 7500 किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि अपनी मांगों को हासिल करने के लिए सीटू राज्य भर में भाजपा के मंत्रियों की विशाल घेराबंदी कर रही है।

इसी कड़ी में 7 फरवरी को सुरेंद्र पार्क भिवानी में मजदूरों व कच्चे कर्मचारियों एकत्रित होंगे। सीटू जिला सह संयोजक सुमेर, यूनियन जिला प्रधान बबली, निर्मला, सुनीता, राजकला, बिमला ने कहा कि वर्करों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है उन्हें कई कई महीने से वेतन नहीं मिल रहा है। अब जबरन रिटायरमेंट करवाई जा रही है। हमारी मांग की कि वर्कर्स की रिटायरमेंट उम्र 65 साल की जाए। कम से कम न्यूनतम वेतन प्रदान किया जाए, जो भी वर्कर हटाई गई है उन्हें दोबारा काम पर रखा जाए। वर्कर से किसी प्रकार की बेगार ना हो। स्थानीय मांगो के बारे खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी जलधीर सिंह को ज्ञापन सौंपा।

