पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चरखी दादरी:नगरपरिषद भाजपाई चेयरमैन के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर बैठक आज

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर की सरकार कहे जाने वाली नगर परिषद के मुखिया की कुर्सी बचेगी या फिर जाएगी इसका फैसला आज होना है। मुखिया भाजपा के पूर्व जिला महामंत्री एवं वर्तमान में नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन हैं। सूबे में सरकार भाजपा-जेजेपी है। अब देखना ये होगा क्या भाजपा के सत्ता में रहते हुए उसके बड़े नेता अपने प्रभाव से चेयरमैन की कुर्सी बचा पाएंगे? या फिर चेयरमैन के खिलाफ एकजुट हुए पार्षद चेयरमैन को कुर्सी से हटा पाएंगे।

बैठक के लिए जिला प्रशासन एसडीएम डॉ. विरेंद्र सिंह को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट लगाया हुआ है। यह बैठक नगर परिषद में ना होकर लघु सचिवालय के उपायुक्त कार्यालय के मीटिंग हॉल में सुबह 11 बजे होनी है। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। नगर पार्षदों ने मिलकर नप चेयरमैन संजय छपारिया के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने पर बैठक की थी। ऐसे में 14 पार्षदों ने 26 फरवरी को अविश्वास प्रस्ताव दिया था। वहीं 28 फरवरी को यह अविश्वास प्रस्ताव 14 पार्षदों ने मिलकर तत्कालीन उपायुक्त को दे दिया था।

उपायुक्त ने प्रस्ताव मंजूर को मंजूर करते हुए चेयरमैन के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर बैठक की तारीख 18 मार्च घोषित कर दी। मगर चेयरमैन संजय ने हाई कोर्ट में याचिका लगाकर 16 मार्च को ही अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर होने वाली बैठक पर स्टे ले लिया था। इसके बाद नगर पार्षदों ने भी हाई कोर्ट में अपील की हुई थी और एक अक्टूबर को चेयरमैन के वकील ने स्टे विड्रा करवा लिया।

इसके बाद नगर पार्षद अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त मो. इमरान रजा से मिलकर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव की बैठक को लेकर पत्र सौंपा था। अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त ने एसडीएम को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त करते हुए आगे की कार्रवाई के दिशा निर्देश दिए थे। एसडीएम ने बुधवार को पत्र जारी तक अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर बैठक की तारीख निर्धारित करते हुए 30 अक्टूबर तय की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें