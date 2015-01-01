पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुचारू व्यवस्था की पहल:बाजार के मुख्य 7 रास्तों पर लगाए नाके, 15 तक थ्री व फोर व्हीलर की नो एंट्री, मचान से रखी जाएगी नजर

चरखी दादरी
दादरी। रोहतक चौक से किला रोड की तरफ जाने वाली सड़क पर लगाए बैरिकेड।
  • आपराधिक वारदातें रोकने के लिए 8 पुरुष और 4 महिला राइडर बाजार में करेंगे गश्त, रोहतक चौक काे किया वन वे

फेस्टिवल सीजन को लेकर जहां दुकानदारों ने स्टॉलें सजा ली हैं। वहीं खरीददारों की भी भारी भीड़ लगनी शुरू हो गई है। बाजार में भीड़ भड़ाका रोकने व यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने के लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बाजार में आने वाले मुख्य 7 रास्तों पर पुलिस नाके लगवा दिए हैं। जो 12 नवंबर से लेकर 15 नवंबर तक लगाए जाएंगे। ऐसे में गुरुवार से ही बाजार में थ्री व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर प्रवेश नहीं कर पाएंगे।

वहीं भीड़ में हर छोटी बड़ी हलचल पर नजर रखने के लिए गुरुवार से मचान भी लगाए जाएंगे। इनके साथ ही आपराधिक वारदाते रोकने के लिए अलग से राइडर व पीसीआर गश्त भी बढ़ाई गई हैं। शहर में ज्यादातर वाहनों का आवागमन रोहतक चौक से ही होता है। लेकिन अब यहां पर फेस्टिवल सीजन को लेकर ज्यादा भीड़ लगने लगी है इसलिए जाम से निजात दिलाने व यातायात व्यवस्था सुचारू रखने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने रोहतक चौक काे वन वे कर दिया है।

बाजार आने वाले कौन-कौन से रास्तों पर लगाए नाके

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बताया कि बाजार आने वाले 7 मुख्य रास्तों पर बुधवार को ही बैरिकेड लगा दिए हैं लेकिन यहां पर गुरुवार से यहां प्रवेश पर रोक लगाई जाएगी। यह नाके रेलवे स्टेशन रोड, वैश्य स्कूल, अग्रसेन धर्मशाला, काठ मंडी कन्या स्कूल गेट, लाला लाजपत राय चौक, आर्य समाज मंदिर वाली गली और रोहतक चौक से कोर्ट रोड आने वाली सड़क पर नाका रहेगा। यहीं 7 रास्ते हैं जहां से वाहन बाजार में प्रवेश कर सकते हैं। लेकिन गुरुवार से इन रास्तों को राहगीरों व बाइकों के लिए ही खोला जाएगा।

भीड़ वाली जगहों पर दूरबीन से रखी जाएगी निरंतर नजर

फेस्टिवल सीजन पर ज्यादातर रोहतक चौक से बस स्टैंड रोड और किला रोड की तरफ ज्यादा भीड़ रहती है। ऐसे में रोहतक चौक पर एक मचान लगाकर वहां से पुलिस कर्मचारी चारों तरफ नजर रखेगा। इसी के साथ एक मचान लाला लाजपत राय चौक पर मचान लगाया जाएगा। जहां से पुलिस कर्मचारी अंबेडकर चौक वाला रास्ता, काठ मंडी वाला रास्ता और वैश्य स्कूल वाले रास्ते पर दूरबीन से निरंतर नजर बनाए रखेंगे। मचान से भीड़ के अंदर भी पुलिस कर्मचारी दूर तक पेनी नजर रख सकेंगे।

राइडर सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए करेंगे जागरूक

पुलिस अधीक्षक ने बाजार में आपराधीक वारदाते रोकने और भीड़ पर कंट्रोल रखने के लिए 12 राइडर नियुक्त की हैं। इनमें 8 राइडर पुरुष पुलिस कर्मचारी शामिल हैं और 4 महिला पुलिस कर्मचारी राइडर नियुक्त की गई हैं। यह राइडर अगले चार दिनों तक सुबह 8 बजे से लेकर रात 8 बजे तक बाजार में गश्त करेंगे। इस दौरान सभी राइडर सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए भीड़ भाड़ वाली दुकानों पर जाकर जागरूक भी करेंगे।

बाजार में तैनात रहेंगे 200 पुलिस कर्मचारी

बाजार में यातायात व्यवस्था और भीड़ पर काबू रखने के लिए 200 पुलिस कर्मचारी तैनात किए हैं। इनमें 5-5 कर्मचारी सभी नाकों पर तैनात रहेंगे। कुछ कर्मचारी राइडर पर तैनात रहेंगे तो कुछ कर्मचारियों को हर 50 मीटर की दूरी पर तैनात किया गया है। ऐसे में सभी कर्मचारी सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के लिए एक्टिव रहेंगे। ताकि कोरोना के दौरान वायरस को फैलने से रोका जा सके।

फुटपाथों पर स्टॉलें लगने से जगह हुई कम: एसपी

फेस्टिवल सीजन पर बाजार में ज्यादा भीड़ हो गई है और फुटपाथों पर स्टॉलें लगने से जगह भी काफी कम हो गई है। ऐसे में अगर बाजार के अंदर खरीददार अपने वाहन लेकर आएंगे तो यातायात व्यवस्था बिगड़ जाएगी। इसलिए बाजार आने वाले सभी रास्तों पर पुलिस नाके लगवा दिए गए हैं। थ्री व्हीलर और फोर व्हीलर वाहनों का प्रवेश बंद रखा जाएगा। -विनोद कुमार, एसपी।

