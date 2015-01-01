पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:नप को हर रोज करना होगा शहर की सड़कों पर पानी का छिड़काव

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में प्रदूषण की स्थिति को लेकर डीसी ने दिए निर्देश

जिले में प्रदूषण की स्थिति चिंताजनक होती जा रही है। इस समस्या को खत्म करने के लिए सभी विभाग अपना-अपना योगदान देंगे। सोमवार को कैंप कार्यालय में आयोजित हुई अधिकारियों की बैठक में उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने ये निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि नगरपरिषद के अधिकारी सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि कूड़ों के ढेर आग नहीं लगाई जाए। धुआं फैलने से वायु दूषित होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़कों पर पानी का रोजाना दो बार छिड़काव करवाया जाए।

शहर में जहां निर्माण कार्य का काम किया जा रहा है, वहां मकान मालिक यह ध्यान रखें कि इससे धूल ना उड़े। इसी तरह दादरी की माईनिंग जोन में भी निरंतर पानी का छिड़काव जारी रहना चाहिए। माईनिंग जोन में ड्रोन कैमरे से यह देखा जाएगा कि पानी का सही छिड़काव हो रहा है या नहीं। किसी क्रेशर पर पानी का छिड़काव नहीं मिलता है तो उसे सील कर दिया जाएगा। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि माईनिंग जोन में एंटी स्मॉग गन का प्रयोग अनिवार्य किया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिला मे ईंट-भट्‌ठों को बंद रखा जाए। भट्ठों कोई चलता हुआ पाया गया तो उसका चालान किया जाएगा। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड और कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि कोई भी व्यक्ति पराली को ना जलाएं। पराली जलाना दंडनीय अपराध है। जो व्यक्ति अपने खेत में आग लगाता है उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाए। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि लोकनिर्माण विभाग रावलधी बाईपास चौक और शहर के आसपास क्षतिग्रस्त सड़काें की रिपेयर करवाए।

आरटीए विभाग ओवरलोडिंग वाहनों की आवाजाही को बंद करे। ओवरलोड गाड़ियाें के चालान करवाए जाएं। इस पर आरटीएक सचिव दर्शना भारद्वाज ने बताया कि गत एक सप्ताह में ओवरलोड वाहनों के 106 चालान किए जा चुके हैं। उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा कि पुलिस विभाग यातायात को नियंत्रित करते हुए वाहनों की पार्किंग को सही स्थान पर करवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

शहर में तिकोना पार्क, रावमावि परिसर व बसस्टैंड के पीछे अस्थाई पार्किंग बनाई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि नेशनल हाई-वे 152 डी पर नियमों के अनुसार निर्माण कार्य किया जाए। गांवों के अंदर से भारी वाहन ना निकलें। वाहन चालक बाईपास रोड का इस्तेमाल करें।

