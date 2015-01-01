पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021:हर घर और दुकान से नप की गाड़ी उठाएगी कूड़ा, शहरवासी सड़कों या गलियों में ना फेंके

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
बैठक को संबोधित करते चेयरमैन संजय छपारिया।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2021 में 2020 के मुकाबले चरखी दादरी शहर को और बेहतर सिटी बनाने के लिए नप ने तैयारियों को तेज कर दिया है। नप कार्यालय में चेयरमैन ने अधिकारियों के साथ-साथ नगर पार्षदों और शहर के गणमान्य लोगों की बैठक ली। उन्होंने सभी से सुझाव मांगे और आने वाले दिनों में किसी प्रकार साफ सफाई को लेकर शहर को क्लीन सिटी बनाया जाए इस पर मंथन किया। उन्होंने हर प्रकार का कूड़ा अलग अलग करने के लिए हर शहरवासी से अपील भी की। उनका कहना था कि आपके घर या दुकान पर नप की गाड़ी कूड़ा उठाने के लिए पहुंचेगी। शहरवासी इस एकत्रित कूड़े को गाड़ी के अलावा शहर की सड़कों या गलियों में ना फेंके। नगर परिषद ने शहरवासियों की सुविधा के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर 1800180056 जारी किया है।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण-2020 में चरखी दादरी नगर परिषद को साफ सफाई के मामले में उत्तर भारत की नगर परिषदों में पहला स्थान मिला था। गुरुवार को नगर परिषद ने एक बार फिर से बैठक की शहर की खूबसूरती को बढ़ाने के लिए लोगों से अपील करते हुए पोस्टर जारी किया है। इस पोस्टर में दर्शाया गया है कि घरों और दुकानों से किस-किस प्रकार कूड़ा निकलता है। शहरवासी इस कूड़े को कैसे-कैसे अलग कर सकते हैं। ताकि नगर परिषद की गाड़ी में उसी कैटेगरी के आधार पर आप लोग कूड़ा डाल पाएं।

कूड़ा उठाने का कार्य सुबह से शाम तक किया जाएगा

बैठक में सभी के बीच चर्चा हुई कि नगर परिषद के सभी गाड़ियां शहर के प्रत्येक वार्ड से कूड़ा उठाने का कार्य सुबह से लेकर शाम तक करेंगी। शहरवासी या फिर सफाईकर्मी किसी एक जगह पर कूड़े का ढेर ना लगाएं। बैठक में बताया गया कि ठोस कचरा प्रबंधन नियम, 2016(एसडब्लूएम रूल्स 2016) प्रत्येक कूड़ा उत्पन्नकर्ता को अलग अलग धाराओं में जैविक, अजैविक और खतरनाक घरेलू कूड़े को अलग अलग करना होगा। यह कूड़ा निर्धारित कूड़ा लेने वाले को ही सौंपना होगा।

प्लास्टिक से बने आइटम के लिए नीला बॉक्स

नीले रंग के बॉक्स में सभी प्रकार के प्लास्टिक से बने हुए आइटम डाले जाएंगे। इस प्लास्टिक की बोतलें, दूध-दही के पैकेट, नमकीन के पैकेट या फिर टॉफी का रैपर हो। सभी को नीले रंग के बॉक्स में डालना होगा। अखबार, पत्रिका, पुरानी स्टेशनरी, किताबों आदि समेत कागज से बना कूड़ा इसमें डालना होगा। घातू, कांच, अन्य प्रकार का सूखा कूड़ा इसी बॉक्स में एकत्रित करना होगा।

जैविक गीले कूड़े के लिए हरा बॉक्स

इस हरे रंग के बॉक्स में सभी प्रकार का गीला कूड़ा एकत्रित किया जाएगा। इसमें जैसे रसोई का कूड़ा सब्जी, फल के छिलके, अंडे के खोल, नारियल के खोल, काॅफी पाउडर, पत्ते की प्लेटें आदि डाला जा सकता है। बगीचे निकलने वाला कूड़ा जैसे पत्ते, टहनियां, घास-फूस भी इसी में एकत्रित किया जाएगा।

घरेलू कूड़े के लिए बनाया पीला बॉक्स

इस पीले रंग के बॉक्स में सभी प्रकार का घरेलू खतरनाक कूड़ा एकत्रित किया जाएगा। इसमें पेंट और पेंट लगे डिब्बे, घरेलू सफाई के रसायनिक पदार्थ, फिनायल, पुराने तेल व मोटर तेल के डिब्बे, इस्तेमाल की गई खराब बैटरी, टूटे हुए थर्मामीटर व अन्य प्रकार का कूड़ा जैसे ब्लेड, खराब हुई कैंची, चम्मच, पेन व अन्य प्रकार के डिब्बे आदि इसमें डाले जा सकेंगे।

शहर की साफ सफाई को लेकर नप गंभीर है। शहरवासियों को इस अभियान में नगर परिषद का सहयोग करना बेहद ही जरूरी है। जनवरी में स्वच्छता को लेकर सर्वेक्षण होने जा रहा है। इसी को लेकर नगर परिषद ने अपने सभी टीपर, ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली, ई-रिक्शा, रोड स्वीपिंग मशीन और डंपर प्रेशर आदि लगा दिए हैं। सभी शहरवासियों से अपील है कि वो कूड़ा इधर-उधर ना फेंके। नगर परिषद के निर्धारित कर्मचारियों की गाड़ियों में ही कूड़ा अलग अलग डालें। अगर किसी शहरवासी को कोई असुविधा है या फिर जानकारी लेनी हैं तो नगर परिषद के टोल फ्री नंबर 1800180056 में बात कर सकते हैं। संजय छपारिया, चेयरमैन, नप।

