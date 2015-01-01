पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरखी दादरी:सात लैबों में टेस्ट के लिए भेजे एक महीने पुराने 5257 सैंपल कई लोग मिले संक्रमित, लोकेशन ट्रेस करेगा स्वास्थ्य विभाग

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग के हेड ऑफिस ने कार्रवाई शुरू की तो सिविल अस्पताल से जांच के लिए भेजे थे बाथरूम से बरामद किए सैंपल

एक महीने पहले सैंपल लेकर उन्हें टेस्ट के लिए भेजने की जगह बाथरूम में डाल देने के मामले में कोविड नोडल अधिकारी व माइक्रोबाइलोजिस्ट ने अपना-अपना स्पष्टीकरण दे दिया है। जिनकी जांच स्वास्थ्य विभाग हैड आफिस से आए एडीजी करके ले गए हैं। वहीं मामले में जांच रिपोर्ट आने से पहले ही कोविड नोडल अधिकारी चंचल तोमर से चार्ज वापस लेकर अब डॉ. गौरव भारद्वाज को नया कोविड 19 नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है।

दूसरी तरफ प्रशासन ने जो सैंपल बाथरूम से बरामद किए थे उन्हें जांच के लिए भेजा गया था। जिनमें से कुछ ही रिपोर्ट आ गई हैं और उनमें से 14 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। यानि एक महीने से यह लोग कितने लोगों के संपर्क में आकर उन्हें भी संक्रमित कर चुके होंगे यह अब हिस्ट्री जांच में ही पता चल जाएगा। फिलहाल नवनियुक्त कोविड नोडल अधिकारी ने भी यह लापरवाही किससे हुई है इसकी जांच कर रहे हैं।

टेस्ट के लिए प्रदेश की अलग-अलग लैबों में भेजे गए सैंपल

शिकायत पर सिविल अस्पताल प्रशासन की मिली लापरवाही ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के हैड ऑफिस में भी हलचल कर दी है। हैड ऑफिस ने कार्रवाई शुरू की तो सिविल अस्पताल से एक महीने पुराने 5257 सेंपल जांच को 7 अलग अलग लैबों में भेजे गए हैं। इनमें से 4 हजार सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आई है।

कोविड नोडल अधिकारी ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण

तत्कालीन कोविड नोडल अधिकारी चंचल तोमर ने अपने स्पष्टीकरण में कहा कि फेस्टिवल सीजन पर सभी जिलों में सेंपलिंग ज्यादा हो गई थी। ऐसे में रोहतक पीजीआई लैब में 500 से ज्यादा सेंपल लेने बंद कर दिए थे। वहीं अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज लैब ने तो सेंपल लेने में अस्मर्थता जाहिर की। करनाल लैब ने भी सेंपल लेने से मना कर दिया। बीपीएस खानपुर ने भी 200 से अधिक सेंपल लेने से मना किया था। डॉ. तोमर ने कहा कि अस्पताल का एक रूम हैं जहां पर ही कोराेना से जुड़ी टेस्ट किट, पीपीई किट, ट्रूनेट मशीन भी रखी हैं। मजबूरीवश सेंपल बाथरूम में रखते थे। तीसरा कारण बताया कि ग्राउंड से जो टीम सेंपल लेने के लिए जाती हैं वह देरी से सेंपल सिविल अस्पताल भेजती हैं। जिससे एसआरएफ जनरेट करने में विलंब हो जाता है। जिस कारण यह सभी सेंपल नहीं भेजे जाते ओर इकट्ठे होने शुरू हो जाते हैं।

एसडीएम डॉ. विरेंद्र सिंह ने की थी सिविल अस्पताल में जांच

शनिवार को एसडीएम डॉ. विरेंद्र सिंह ने शिकायत के आधार पर सिविल अस्पताल में जांच की थी। जहां उन्हें पुरानी बिल्डिंग के कमरा नंबर 15 के बाथरूम में 5257 कोविड सेंपल मिले थे। जो एक महीने पुराने थे। इसके बाद सिविल अस्पताल से यह सेंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे। ऐसे में इन सभी से करीब 4 हजार की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है और 14 लोगों के सेंपल कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले 14 लोग एक महीने के दौरान किन-किन लोगों के संपर्क में आए हैं अब उनकी हिस्ट्री जुटाई जा रही है। ताकि संपर्क वालों के जल्द से जल्द सेंपल लेकर कोरोना चेन बनने से रोकी जा सके।

सीएमओ ने जांच में कहा-लापरवाही दोबारा न हो इसलिए बने टेस्टिंग लैब

एसडीएम जांच के बाद मिली खामियों के बाद उपायुक्त ने सीएमओ से कोविड नोडल अधिकारी का स्पष्टीकरण लेने के लिए निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद सीएमओ ने कोविड नोडल अधिकारी का स्पष्टीकरण लिया था। जिनकी जांच करने के बाद सीएमओ ने डीसी को जांच रिपोर्ट भेज दी है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि उन्होंने कोविड नोडल अधिकारी व माइक्रोबाइलोजिस्ट का स्पष्टीकरण लेने के साथ जांच की है। जिससे यह लग रहा है कि सेंपल देरी से पहुंचने का कारण काफी हद तक सही है। क्योंकि जहां टेस्टिंग लैब है वहां पर सेंपल ज्यादा नहीं लिए जा रहे हैं। इसलिए यह समस्या आ रही है। सीएमओ ने उपायुक्त से पत्र के माध्यम से आग्रह किया है कि जिले में टेस्टिंग के लिए मोलकुलर लैब स्थापित करनी चाहिए ताकि सभी टेस्ट समय पर हो सके।

कोविड के शुरूआत से ही विवादों में रहा है सिविल अस्पताल प्रशासन

कोविड 19 के शुरूआत से ही जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग प्रशासन विवादों में रहा है। पहला पॉजिटिव हिंडोल निवासी व्यक्ति को घोषित किया था। मगर उसकी रिपोर्ट सस्पेक्टिड थी। दूसरा पॉजिटिव झोझू कलां निवासी अनिल कुमार को घोषित किया था। लेकिन जिस दिन उसकी रिपोर्ट आई वह गाड़ी व मालिक को लेकर जम्मू सब्जी मंडी जा चुका था। जहां रिपोर्ट का पता चलते ही दोनों अगले दिन शाम को वापस दादरी पहुंच गए थे। यहां आते ही बिना सेंपल लिए गाड़ी मालिक को भी तत्कालीन सीएमओ ने उसे भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव घोषित कर दिया था। इतने से भी काम नहीं चला तो तत्कालीन सीएमओ डॉ. प्रदीप शर्मा निक्कर व टी शर्ट पकन कर सिविल अस्पताल में स्टॉफ नर्सों की मीटिंग लेने पहुंच गए थे। इस दौरान महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को भी काफी शर्मसार होना पड़ा था।

3 दिन में जांच हो जाएगी पूरी : नोडल अधिकारी

उन्हें नोडल अधिकारी की जिम्मेदारी गुरुवार शाम को ही सौंपी गई है। इसके साथ ही मेरी भी एक महीने पुराने मिले सैंपलों की जांच करने के लिए जिम्मेदारी लगाई गई है। मैं अपने स्तर पर भी जांच कर रहा हूं। अगले 2 से 3 दिन में यह जांच पूरी हो जाएगी। एडीजी हेल्थ ने भी अपनी जांच कर ली है। जिसकी रिपोर्ट हैड ऑफिस को देकर इस पर जल्द संज्ञान लिया जाएगा। -डॉ. गौरव भारद्वाज, नोडल अधिकारी, नवनियुक्त कोविड-19

