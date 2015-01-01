पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बौंदकलां:बौंद कलां व सांवड़ फीडर में बिजली गुल रहने से लोगों को झेलनी पड़ रही परेशानी

बौंदकलां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोमवार आधी रात को फिर से बौंदकलां और सांवड़ फीडर में बिजली गुल हो रही। लगातार दो दिनों से सुबह के समय बिजली नहीं होने से बौंदकलां और सांवड़ के ग्रामीणों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है। वहीं पर दूसरी ओर बिजली निगम के जेई और एसडीओ ने फोन उठाना भी मुनासिब नहीं समझा। मंगलवार अलसुबह भी बिजली नहीं होने पर 33 केवीए सब पावर हाउस सांजरवास में संपर्क किया गया तो ड्यूटी पर कार्यरत कर्मचारी ने बताया कि सांवड़ फीडर की 11 हजार वोल्टेज की लाइन 1 बजकर 45 मिनट पर ब्रेक डाउन हो गई।

वहीं पर बौंदकलां फीडर की 11 हजार वोल्टेज की लाइन 3 बजकर 20 मिनट पर ब्रेक डाउन हो गई। बौंदकलां और सांवड़ गांवों में लगातार दो दिनों से सुबह के समय बिजली नहीं होने से ग्रामीणों को अंधेरे में परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। धुंध और कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच में बिजली नहीं होने से समस्या ओर अधिक विकट बन जाती है। सुबह के समय बिजली नहीं आने से पेयजल आपूर्ति भी नहीं हो पा रही है।

शेडयूल में 16 घंटे बिजली देने का प्रावधान

बिजली निगम द्वारा ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुबह के समय 10 से 12 दोपहर बजे तक दो घंटे बिजली दी जानी चाहिए। शाम को 5 बजे से अगली सुबह 7 बजे तक 14 घंटे बिजली मिलनी चाहिए। लेकिन दिन में दो घंटों के दौरान कट लगने से डेढ़ घंटा ही बिजली मिलती है। वहीं पर बिजली निगम के जेई द्वारा दो घंटों के अंतराल में भी परमिट जारी करवा लिया जाता है। जबकि नियमों के तहत बिजली आपूर्ति शेड्यूल में बिना ग्रामीणों को सूचना दिए बिजली बंद करने का परमिट नहीं लिया जा सकता है।

वहीं पर सुबह के समय भी बिजली के कट लगाए जाते हैं। जिससे ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित 16 घंटे भी बिजली नहीं मिलती है। इस बारे में अधिकारियों से पता करने पर कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं दिया जाता है। गौरतलब है कि रविवार रात को भी पावर हाउस के चार फीडरों में सुबह के समय बिजली गुल रही थी। मंगलवार को बिजली निगम के जेई और एसडीओ से बौंदकलां व सांवड़ फीडर बंद होने के बारे में फोन किया गया तो उन्होंने कॉल रिसीव नहीं की।

