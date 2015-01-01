पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाइट डोमिनेशन:पुलिस ने 22 नाके लगाकर छह घंटे में 896 वाहन जांचे, 31 के चालान काटे गए

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
जिला पुलिस द्वारा शनिवार रात से लेकर रविवार सुबह 4 बजे तक विशेष नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान सभी पुलिस अधिकारी व कर्मचारी अपने अपने कार्यक्षेत्र में गश्त पर लगाए गए। विभिन्न स्थानों को चिन्हित कर नाकाबन्दी की गई। व्यक्तियों व वाहनों की गहनता से जांच की गई। नाइट डोमिनेशन के दौरान होटल, धर्मशाला, सराये, ढ़ाबों व अन्य ठहरने वाले स्थानों की भी गहनता से जांच की गई।

एसपी विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि दादरी पुलिस द्वारा प्रभावी रुप से नाइट डोमिनेशन अभियान चलाया गया है। जिसमें पुलिस को काफी सफलताएं भी प्राप्त हुई हैं। डोमिनेशन के दौरान जिला में 22 स्थानों पर नाकाबन्दी कर वाहनों की गहनता से जांच की गई। बाजार व संकरे रास्तों पर पैदल गश्त लगाई गई। जिला में तैनात सभी राइडर व पीसीआर ने प्रभावी रुप से गश्त की है। डोमिनेशन के दौरान करीब 896 वाहनों की जांच की गई है। मोटरवाहन अधिनियम के नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वाले 31 वाहनों के चालान किए गए।

डोमिनेशन के दौरान 59 लोगों के पर्चा अजनबी काटे गए। 211 सार्वजनिक स्थानों की चैकिंग की व अवैध हथियार रखने पर गांव बौंद कलां में मनोज उर्फ गांधी वासी ढाणी माहू को एक देशी पिस्टल 32 बोर व एक जिंदा कारतूस सहित काबू किया उक्त के खिलाफ शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। सार्वजनिक स्थान पर शराब पीते हुए सुनील व सुभाष गांव डोहका हरिया को काबू किया गया है। एसपी ने कहा कि पुलिस ने कई सट्‌टा खाइवाली करवाने वाले व अवैध शराब बेचने वालों को भी दबोचा है।

