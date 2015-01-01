पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:शहर में पॉल्यूशन लेवल 368 पहुंचा, नगर परिषद ने करवाया पानी का छिड़काव

चरखी दादरी7 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एनसीआर में पटाखों के बजाने और क्रेशर जोन को बंद करने के एनजीटी के आदेशों के समय दीपावली पर प्रदूषण का स्तर 400 के आंकड़े तक पहुंच गया था। इसके बाद यह लगातार गिरता गया। पिछले सप्ताह तो प्रदूषण का स्तर 50 के आंकड़े से भी नीचे चला गया था। मंगलवार को एक बार फिर से प्रदूषण के स्तर में बढ़ौतरी दर्ज की गई। यह आंकड़ा 368 तक पहुंच गया।

नगर परिषद ने फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ी से शहर की सड़कों पर प्रात: ही पानी का छिड़काव कराना शुरू कर दिया था ताकि मिट्‌टी के कण हवा में ना उड़ सकें और प्रदूषण का स्तर कम किया जा सके। पिछले सप्ताह 4 से 5 दिन जिले के लोगों को प्रदूषण का स्तर कम रहने से काफी राहत मिली थी। इस राहत का कारण सप्ताह पर हवा की गति तेज होना था। तेज गति से जब हवा चलती है तो आसमान में छाया प्रदूषण हवा के रूख के साथ आगे की तरफ बढ़ जाता है।

इसी कारण से पिछले सप्ताह प्रदूषण का स्तर 50 के आंकड़े से भी नीचे पहुंच गया था। इस दौरान कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड का लेवल भी 200 के आसपास बना रहा। मंगलवार को सुबह एक बार भी प्रदूषण के स्तर ने छलांग लगाई और इसका स्तर 368 के आंकड़े को छू गया। इस दौरान कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड को लेवल भी काफी खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच गया था। यह आंकड़ा 2000 के लेवल को भी पार कर गया था। हालांकि इसके बाद दिनभर प्रदूषण के स्तर और कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड के स्तर में लगातार गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

दिनभर रहती है आंखों में जलन

प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने और इसमें कार्बन डाईऑक्साइड के कणों की मात्रा अधिक होने के कारण दिनभर आंखों में जलन रहती थी। बार-बार पानी से आंखें धोने के बावजूद यह कम नहीं होती। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार कार्बन डाई ऑक्साइड गैस हवा में काफी ज्यादा घुल जाती है तो स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक है। इसके साथ ही पेड़ पौधों और जीव जंतुओं के लिए भी खतरनाक है। अगर आंखों में जलन महसूस होती है तो आंखों पर चश्मा लगाना बेहद ही जरूरी होता है। ताकि जलन को कुछ कम किया जा सके। इसके अलावा आंखों को साफ रखने के लिए सुबह और शाम आंखों के दो दो बूंद दवाई का इस्तेमाल करना भी बेहद जरूरी है।

मिट्‌टी उठाने का कार्य जारी

पानी छिड़काव के लिए नगर परिषद ने कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटियां लगा रखी हैं। प्रदूषण के स्तर को देखते हुए दोनों टाइम सड़कों पर पानी का छिड़काव लगातार किया जाएगा। सफाई कर्मी सड़कों से मिट्‌टी उठाने का कार्य भी लगातार कर रहे हैं।-संजय छपारिया, चेयरमैन, नगर परिषद।

