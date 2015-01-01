पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:मास्क लगाकर आए युवक ने पोस्टमास्टर पर किया हमला, गुस्साए कर्मियों ने नहीं खोला पोस्ट ऑफिस

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
दादरी। पोस्ट मास्टर हुए हमले के बाद सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखते सिटी थाना प्रभारी।

शहर के मुख्य पोस्ट ऑफिस के खुलने से पहले पीछे के रास्ते से एक युवक अंदर घुसा और वहां बैठे पोस्ट मास्टर पर डंडे से हमला कर दिया। पोस्ट मास्टर कुछ कर पाता इससे पहले ही युवक वहां से फरार हो गया।

अभी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है कि हमलावर किसी रंजिश को लेकर वहां आया था या लूट के इरादे से। फिलहाल गुस्साए कर्मचारियों ने पोस्ट ऑफिस काे बंद कर काम रोक दिया है। दूसरी तरफ पुलिस ने फेस मास्क लगाकर आए हमलावर तक पहुंचने के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगालनी शुरू कर दी है।

लूट कम रंजिश का अंदेशा ज्यादा : पोस्ट ऑफिस में अकसर लाखों रुपये रखे होते हैं। लेकिन अगर रुपये ही लूटने होते तो हमलावर एक डंडे के सहारे नहीं आता बल्कि उसके पास हथियार होता। वहीं बाजार खुलने के बाद लूट की वारदात को अंजाम देना होता तो अकेले की बजाय कुछ हमलावर और साथ होते।

सुबह सवा 8 बजे पीछे के रास्ते से आया हमलावर

हररोज पोस्ट ऑफिस का मुख्य गेट 9 बजे खोला जाता है और ज्यादातर कर्मचारी भी 9 बजे ही कार्यालय में पहुंचते हैं। लेकिन पोस्ट मास्टर राजीव कुमार हररोज 8 से सवा 8 के बीच ऑफिस पीछे के रास्ते से पहुंच जाते हैं। पोस्ट मास्टर से पहले वहां पर एक सफाई कर्मचारी और चौकीदार मिलते हैं। ऐसे में हमलावर को सब कुछ पता था कि सवा 8 बजे पोस्टमास्टर अकेले ही मिलेंगे।

दस दिन पहले भी मिली थी धमकी: पोस्ट मास्टर

पोस्ट मास्टर राजीव कुमार ने कहा कि वह हमलावर को नहीं पहचानता। वहीं हमलावर ने फेस मास्क और एक चद्दर से पूरा शरीर ढंक रखा था। मुझे अपने ऑफिस के ही एक कर्मचारी पर शक है। क्योंकि करीब दस दिन पूर्व ही कुछ कर्मचारियों के काउंटर चेंज कर अलग अलग कार्य दिया था। जिससे एक कर्मचारी काफी नाराज था और उसने उसे देख लेने की बात कहीं थी।

जल्द पकड़ा जाएगा हमलावर: एसएचओ

पोस्ट मास्टर की शिकायत पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज खंगाल रही है और कर्मचारियों से भी पूछताछ की जा रही है। जल्द ही हमलावरों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। -तेलूराम, सिटी थाना प्रभारी।

