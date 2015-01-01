पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण:अनलॉक के बाद जनता लापरवाह तो प्रशासन का रवैया भी सुस्त, दिसम्बर में अब तक मिले 280 केस

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
  • नवंबर में मिले 399 मरीज, प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग नहीं हुआ अलर्ट तो जल्द आंकड़ा होगा 2 हजार के पार

अनलॉक के बाद से जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों व मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। क्योंकि अनलॉक के बाद जनता तो लापरवाह हुई ही है साथ ही जिला प्रशासन ने भी सुस्त रवैया बना लिया है। पहले संक्रमित मरीज मिलते ही उसकी गली को कंटोनमेंट जोन घोषित कर दोनों तरफ नाके लगा दिए जाते थे। लेकिन अब संक्रमित को उसके घर के एक कमरे में ही रखा जाता है और बाकि हिस्से में परिजन आराम से घुम फिर सकते हैं।

यहीं कारण है कि संक्रमित मरीजों के पास रहकर संपर्क से कोरोना की चेन बनती जा रही है। दूसरी तरफ सामान्य दिनों में तो लोग भीड़ का हिस्सा बनते ही हैं लेकिन नवंबर में फेस्टीवल सीजन के दौरान तो काफी ज्यादा लापरवाही देखने को मिली। इसी का नतीजा है कि मार्च से लेकर दिसंबर तक जिले में नवंबर महीने में सबसे ज्यादा 399 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले थे। अगर ऐसी ही लापरवाही रही तो संक्रमितों की चेन बन जाएगी जिसे तोड़ पाना काफी मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

शुरूआत में सिर्फ सिविल अस्पताल में ही कोरोना जांच के लिए सेंपल लिए जाते थे। हररोज करीब 500 लोगों के ही सेंपल लिए जाते थे। लेकिन अनलॉक होते ही लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व फेस मास्क लगाना ही छोड़ दिया और लापरवाह हो गए हैं। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की चेन बढ़ती ही जा रही है। इस चेन को बढ़ने से रोकने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब हररोज 1 हजार से 1200 तक सैंपल लेने शुरू कर दिए हैं। इसके लिए टीमें अलग अलग जगहों पर जाकर सैंपल ले रही हैं।

होम क्वारेंटाइन से करीब 200 परिजन हो चुके संक्रमित

शुरूआत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज कम ही मिल रहे थे। क्योंकि लोग अपने घरों से जरूरी काम होने पर ही निकलते थे। लेकिन अनलॉक के बाद मरीजों का आंकड़ा बढ़ने लग गया है। इस कारण संक्रमित मरीजों को मकान में सुविधा देखकर होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जा रहा है। जहां उसका केयर टेकर भी अलग से नहीं रहे हैं। घर से कोई भी परिजन मरीज की देखभाल करने लग जाता है। ऐसे में मरीज के संपर्क होने से परिजन भी संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क में आने से करीब 200 परिजन कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं।

अब नहीं बन रहे कंटेनमेंट जोन, लोग भी नहीं करते नियमों का पालन

शुरूआत में अगर कोई मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलता है तो उसके मकान की गली को ही सील कर दिया था। मरीज के मकान पर चेतावनी का पर्चा चिपकाया जाता था। मकान के आसपास करीब 4 से 6 पुलिस कर्मचारियों को तैनात किया जाता था। ताकि मरीज व उसके परिजन घर से बाहर न निकल सके और दूसरे लोगों के संपर्क में न आ सके। लेकिन अब न तो नाके लगाए जा रहे और न ही पुलिस कर्मचारी देखरेख कर रहे। मरीज को एक कमरे में रखा जाता है और वहीं दूसरे परिजन भी मकान में ही रहने लगे हैं। यह परिजन मरीज के संपर्क में भी जाते हैं और बाद घरेलू सामान खरीदने के लिए अंदर बाहर भी आते जाते रहते हैं। जिस कारण कोरोना संक्रमण की चेन बढ़ती जा रही है।

सैंपलिंग बढ़ी तो बढ़ा संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. संजय गुप्ता ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के बाद जैसे ही अनलॉक हुआ लोगों ने लापरवाही करनी शुरू कर दी थी। इसके बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सैपलिंग बढ़ा दी थी। इस कारण भी जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा ज्यादा बढ़ रहा है। अब तक नवंबर महीने में ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले हैं। क्योंकि फेस्टीवल सीजन पर लोग ज्यादा लापरवाह हो गए थे।

