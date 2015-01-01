पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:धुंध से पहले सड़कों पर लगाएं पीली पटि्टयां : उपायुक्त

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा है कि धुंध का सीजन शुरू होने से पहले सभी मुख्य मार्गों पर सड़क के दोनों ओर सफेद पट्टियां लगाई जाएं। इस कार्य को रोहतक रोड और कलियाणा रोड पर सबसे पहले पूरा किया जाए। डीसी आज अपने कैंप कार्यालय में सड़क सुरक्षा समिति की बैठक को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि धुंध का मौसम आते ही सड़क दुर्घटनाओं का ग्राफ भी बढ़ने लगता है।

इसलिए सभी सड़कों पर पट्टियों की पुताई जल्दी करवाई जाए। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि दिल्ली-महेंद्रगढ़ बाईपास चौक और लोहारू चौक पर रात के समय लाइटों की पूरी व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में सड़कों व चौराहों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाए जाएं। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि सितंबर माह में रोड एक्सीडेंट के कारण पांच और अक्टूबर माह में 11 आदमियों की जान जा चुकी है। ये घटनाएं काफी दुखद हैं और सड़क सुरक्षा के समुचित उपाय करके ही इस प्रकार की मार्मिक घटनाओं पर रोक लगाई जा सकती है।

बैठक में उपायुक्त ने निर्देश दिए कि परिवहन विभाग के बस चालकों के लिए नेत्र जांच शिविर लगवाया जाए। सड़क दुर्घटना की स्थिति में घायलों की जान बचाने के लिए सभी सुविधाओं से लैस दो एंबुलेंस गाडिय़ां हर समय तैयार रहनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि दादरी नगरपरिषद शहर में चिन्हित किए गए पांच स्थानों पर ही रेहडिय़ां लगवाना सुनिश्चित करे। अन्य किसी स्थान पर रेहड़ी लगी हुई पाई गई तो उनसे जुर्माना वसूल किया जाएगा। उन्होंने जनस्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग के कार्यकारी अभियंता को बंद पड़े नालों और सीवरेज लाईनों की सफाई करवाने के निर्देश दिए। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि भिवानी-रोहतक रोड बाईपास की रिपेयर करवाई जाए। यातायात थाना प्रभारी यह सुनिश्चित करे कि भारी वाहनों को शहर की बजाय बाईपास रोड से बाहर निकाला जाए।

उन्होंने गांव मंदौला के समीप सड़क और जिला की अन्य क्षतिग्रस्त सड़कों की मरम्मत करवाने के निर्देश दिए। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि सड़कों पर यातायात नियमों से संबधित साइन बोर्ड लगे होने चाहिए। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर साइन बोर्ड या कहीं काम चल रहा है तो बैरीकेड लगाना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। इस बैठक में एसडीएम डाॅ. विरेंद्र सिंह, आरटीए सचिव दर्शना भारद्वाज, उप पुलिस अधीक्षक रामसिंह बिश्नोई, जनस्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग के अभियंता शशिकांत, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी जयप्रकाश सभ्रवाल, नगरपरिषद सचिव प्रशांत पाराशर, एनएचए के अभियंता अक्षत शर्मा, यातायात थाना प्रभारी दलबीर सिंह, आरटीए इंस्पेक्टर ईश कुमार, किशोर इत्यादि उपस्थित रहे।

