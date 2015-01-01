पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान:30 से 40 फुट तक अतिक्रमण होने से सिकुड़ी सड़कें

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर परिषद अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के कारण शहर में लगातार अतिक्रमण बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। क्योंकि नगर परिषद सुचारू रूप से अभियान चलाने की जगह सिर्फ खानापूर्ति के लिए लंबे समय के बाद भी एक दिन अभियान चलाता है। इसके बाद में नप अधिकारी आंखों को बंद कर गहरी नींद सो जाते हैं। ऐसे में शहर के हालात सुधर नहीं रहे हैं। शुक्रवार शाम एक घंटे खानापूर्ति के लिए नप ने अभियान चलाकर सड़क किनारे लगी रेहड़ियां हटवा दी थी। लेकिन दूसरे दिन अभियान नहीं चलने के कारण दोबारा सभी रेहड़ियां सड़कों पर आ गई हैं। जिससे शनिवार को पूरे दिन जाम के हालात बने रहे।

शहर की ज्यादातर सड़कों के दोनों साइड दुकानदारों ने 20-20 फुट आगे तक सामान रखकर अतिक्रमण किया हुआ है। ऐसे में अतिक्रमण के बाद खरीददार भी अपने वाहनों को सड़कों के किनारे ही खड़ा करके चले जाते हैं। ऐसे में अन्य वाहन चालकों को आने जाने की जगह नहीं मिल पाती और पूरे दिन बार बार जाम लगता रहता है।

शहर के बस स्टैंड रोड, रोहतक चौक से अंबेडकर चौक, लाल लाजपत राय चौक, काठ मंडी, मेन बाजार, रेलवे रोड, पुरानी सब्जी मंडी रोड, रोहतक रोड, रोहतक चौक से झाडू सिंह चौक तक अतिक्रमण यहां पर अक्सर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। यहां दुकानदारों ने मनमाने तरीके से सामान दुकानों से बाहर रखा हुआ है।

नगर परिषद ने शुक्रवार को 9 महीने बाद शहर में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया है। फरवरी महीने में नगर परिषद ने किलो रोड पर लगी सभी रेहड़ियां हटवाई थी। इसके लिए लगातार तीन चार अभियान चलाया गया था। लेकिन इसके बाद सुस्त रवैया दिखाया तो पांचवे दिन से ही रेहड़ियां लगनी शुरू हो गई थी। वहीं 9 महीने पर नगर परिषद ने खानापूर्ति करने के लिए शुक्रवार को दोबारा एक घंटे अभियान चलाकर बंद कर दिया। यहीं कारण है कि शनिवार को पहले की ही तरह सड़कों पर दुकानों का सामान और रेहड़ियां सजी हुई हैं।

शुक्रवार को चेतावनी के लिए अभियान चलाया गया था और रेहड़ियां भी हटवा दी थी। जिन्हें साफ कहा गया था कि दोबारा अतिक्रमण करने पर उनका सामान जब्त किया जाएगा। सोमवार से अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान सुचारू रूप से चलाया जाएगा। इस दौरान चाहे दुकानदार हो या फिर रेहड़ी वाले अतिक्रमण करने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।'' -राजकुमार, सीएसआई, नप।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें