तैयारियां शुरू:संगीता भी लेंगी बेटी बचाने-पढ़ाने के नाम का 8वां फेरा

चरखी दादरी3 घंटे पहले
अंतरराष्ट्रीय पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और पहलवान संगीता फौगाट की शादी कोरोना महामारी के कारण बिल्कुल सादगी के साथ की जाएगी। गांव बलाली में फौगाट फैमिली ने सादे तौर तरीके से संगीता को बान बैठाया और घर की महिलाओं ने उन्हें हल्दी लगाई। इसके साथ ही घर की महिलाओं ने हर शाम मंगल गीत गाने शुरू कर दिए हैं। द्रोणाचार्य अवार्डी पहलवान महाबीर ने अपनी तीसरे नंबर की बेटी संगीता की शादी में किसी मेहमान को नहीं बुलाया है। सिर्फ परिवार के ही लोग इस शादी में शामिल होंगे।

सिर्फ 51 लोगों के बीच ही होगी शादी
कोरोना महामारी के चलते महाबीर फौगाट ने 31 लोगों की बारात बुलाई है। यह बारात भी बिना शोर-शराबे यानि बिना ढोल या डीजे के ही बलाली पहुंचेगी। वहीं 20 लोग संगीता के परिवार से शादी में शामिल होंगे। अभी सगाई की रस्म भी नहीं हुई है, यह भी शादी के दिन ही पूरी की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही दोनों पहलवान विवाह बंधन में बंधेंगे।

परिवार की महिलाएं ही एक-दूसरे को मेहंदी लगाएंगी
सोमवार को विशेष तौर पर लेडीज संगीत का आयोजन किया गया है। सोमवार को फिर से परिवार की महिलाओं सहित महिला पहलवान धमाल मचाएंगी। गीता और बबीता की शादी सामान्य दिनों में हुई थी। इसलिए मेहंदी के लिए विशेष टीम मुंबई से बुलाई गई थी। इस बार मंगलवार को मेहंदी की रस्म है और परिवार की महिलाएं ही आपस में एक-दूसरे को मेहंदी लगाएंगी।

बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ के प्रति करेंगी जागरूक
अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर देश का नाम रोशन करने वाली महिला पहलवान गीता व बबीता फौगाट ने यह साबित कर दिया था कि छोरियां छोरों से कम नहीं हैं। समाज को यही मैसेज देने के लिए सबसे बड़ी गीता ने अपनी शादी में 8वां फेरा बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ का लिया था। इसके बाद बबीता फौगाट ने भी 8वां फेरा लिया था और अब संगीता भी बजरंग के साथ 8वां फेरा लेते हुए बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ के प्रति समाज को जागरूक करेंगी।

