बढ़ने लगा कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा:एमडी मेडिसन नहीं होने से गंभीर मरीजों को किया जा रहा रेफर, अब तक 11 संक्रमितों की दूसरे जिलों में इलाज के दौरान जा चुकी है जान

चरखी दादरी2 दिन पहले
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की तरह अब मौत का आंकड़ा भी लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। बावजूद इसके जिले में अभी तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एमडी मेडिसन तक नहीं भेजा है। जबकि काेरोना से संक्रमित इमरजेंसी मरीजों का तुरंत उपचार के लिए आईसीयू से लेकर वेंटिलेटर और ऑक्सीजन बेड तक की सुविधा दी गई हैं। लेकिन बिना विशेषज्ञ के कारण जिले से अब तक 22 इमरजेंसी मरीज रेफर किए जा चुके हैं।

वहीं जिले के 11 ऐसे संक्रमित मरीज हैं, जिनकी दूसरे जिलों के अस्पताल में मौत हो चुकी है और एक मरीज की मौत दादरी काेविड 19 सेंटर में हुई थी। वहीं जितने भी मरीजों की मौत हुई है उन्हें शुगर, ब्लड प्रेशर, हर्ट व अस्थमा की बीमारी से पीड़ित थे। जिन्हें कोरोना के साथ ही अन्य बीमारियों की भी दवा एमडी मेडिसन ही दे सकता है। यहीं कारण है कि जिले में एमडी मेडिसन के बिना सभी तैयारियां अधूरी हैं।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1210 पर पहुंच चुका है। वहीं इनमें से 12 संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। इन संक्रमित मरीजों में से 22 एेसे मरीज भी हैं जिनकी हालत खराब होने के कारण मजबूरीवश रोहतक रेफर किया जा चुका है। जिस मरीज को थोड़ी सी भी समस्या होती है उन्हें कोविड 19 सेंटर में बने आईसीयू में भर्ती करने की जगह सीधा रोहतक रेफर कर दिया जाता है।

स्टॉफ भी नहीं दे पा रहा गंभीर रोगियों को उपचार

कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने दादरी के कोविड 19 सेंटर में आईसीयू भी बनाया हुआ है। वहीं जिले में 500 ऑक्सीजन बैड सहित 11 वेंटिलेटर भी हैं। यहां पर इमरजेंसी मरीजों को उपचार देने के लिए चार एमओ व दो एनस्थेटिक को नियुक्त किया हुआ है। लेकिन यह विशेषज्ञ भी बिना एमडी मेडिसन के इमरजेंसी मरीजों को उपचार नहीं दे पा रहे हैं।

दवाइयां कब और कैसे देनी हैं एमडी मेडिसन बताते हैं

कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को अगर कोई अन्य बीमारी है और उसकी तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हो जाती है, इस स्थिति में उसे आईसीयू में भर्ती करना पड़ता है। जहां वेंटिलेटर पर रखकर उसे दोनों बीमारियों की दवाइयां जारी रखनी होती हैं। लेकिन कोरोना में दी जाने वाली दवाइयां अन्य बीमारी की दवाइयों से कितना मेल खाती हैं या दोनों साथ लेने से कितनी परेशानी बढ़ सकती है यह सिर्फ एमडी मेडिसन को ही पता होता है।

अब तक 22 जा मरीजों को हो चुके हैं रोहतक रेफर

दादरी में जब भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों को ज्यादा दिक्कत होने लगती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग बिना समय गवाए उसे तुरंत रोहतक पीजीआई में रेफर कर देते हैं। अब तक स्वास्थ्य विभाग दादरी से ऐसे गंभीर हालत वाले 22 मरीजों को रोहतक पीजीआई रेफर कर चुके हैं। इनमें से अब तक 11 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है दो दूसरे जिलों के अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।

कई बार भेजी डिमांड नहीं हो रही तैनाती: डिप्टी सीएमओ

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ.संजय गुप्ता ने कहा कि एमडी मेडिसन के बिना जो संक्रमित मरीजों को दूसरी बीमारी हैं उन्हें दवाइयां नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। ऐसे में जिस मरीज की तबीयत बिगड़ती है हम उसे तुरंत रोहतक पीजीआई में रेफर कर देते हैं। हमने कई बार स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों को एमडी मेडिसन की डिमांड भेजी है। अगर एमडी मेडिसन मिलता है तो दिक्कत होने पर इमरजेंसी मरीजों को तुरंत कोविड 19 सेंटर में ही उपचार दिया जा सकेगा।

