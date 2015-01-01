पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहारी सीजन:दुकानदारों ने बनाई विशेष पैकिंग, महिला बच्चों व बुजुर्गों के खाने का सामान सजाया

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दादरी। मिठाई की दुकान पर लगी ग्राहकों की भीड़।

इस दिवाली लोग चाइनीज लड़ियों को छोड़कर मिट्‌टी के दिये ज्यादा खरीद रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ मिठाइयों पर भी लोग ज्यादा भरोसा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ग्राहकों की डिमांड को ध्यान में रखकर इस बार दुकानदारों ने एक ही पैकिंग में बच्चों से लेकर महिलाओं और बुजुर्गों तक के खाने का सामान सजाया हुआ है। एक पैकिंग में सबकी पसंद होने से यहीं लोगों की ज्यादा डिमांड बनी हुई हैं। पैकिंग के साथ ही ड्राइ फ्रूट का भी चलन बना हुआ है।

दुकानदार कमलदीप वर्मा ने बताया कि वह हर साल दिल्ली से चाइनीज लड़ियां लेकर आता था। मगर इस बार दिल्ली में भी चाइनीज सामान की डिमांड नहीं पहुंची। दूसरी तरफ लोग हमसे सामान खरीदने पर स्वदेशी आइटम होने की बात पूछकर ही खरीददारी कर रहे हैं। इसलिए इस बार चाइनीज लड़ियां नहीं होने से लोग मिट्‌टी के दिये ज्यादा खरीद रहे हैं।

वहीं लोगों ने रोजगार भी बना लिया है जो मिलकर स्वदेशी लड़ियां बनाकर दुकानदारों को बेच रहे हैं। लेकिन ज्यादातर लड़ियां चाइनीज होती है इसलिए स्वदेशी लड़ियों पर भी ज्यादा मन नहीं है। इसलिए इस बार मिट़्टी के दिये और मोमबत्ती ज्यादा खरीदी जा रही हैं।

बच्चों से लेकर युवा, महिलाएं व बुजुर्गों के हिसाब से कई आइटम की पैकिंग बनाई

इस बार मिठाई विक्रेताओं ने 600 रूपये की एक पैकिंग बनाई हुई है। जिसे लोग ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि इस एक पैकिंग में ही बच्चों से लेकर युवा, महिलाएं व बुजुर्गों के हिसाब से आइटम डाले गए हैं। जो परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के लिए दिवाली का विशेष उपहार है। बीकानेरिया मिष्ठान भंडार संचालक स्वर्ण कुमार ने बताया कि इस पैकिंग में चॉकलेट, लेज, नमकीन, मिठाइयां, अमूल दूध की बोतल, ड्राई फ्रूट आदि के पैकेट रखे जाते हैं। जो परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के लिए होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें