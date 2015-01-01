पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चरखी दादरी:कॉलेज की मांग काे लेकर चलाया हस्ताक्षर अभियान

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
सरकारी कॉलेज खुलवाने की मुहिम के तहत हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाते सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता।
  • हस्ताक्षर करके सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी के सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को मांग पत्र सौंपा

जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को डोर-टू-डोर हस्ताक्षर अभियान का शुभारंभ रोहतक रोड स्थित मोटरसाइकिल मार्केट के दुकानदारों के साथ मिलकर किया गया। मोटरसाइकिल के सबसे पुराने अशोक मिस्त्री, सुरेश जांगड़ा, डॉ. नरेश कुमार, राजकुमार शर्मा द्वारा अपने-अपने हस्ताक्षर करके सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज कमेटी के सदस्य रोहताश शर्मा को हस्ताक्षर मांग पत्र सौंपा गया।

अशोक मिस्त्री एवं सुरेश कुमार जांगड़ा व सभी दुकानदारों ने मुख्यमंत्री से मांग करते हुए कहा कि हम काफी वर्षों से चरखी दादरी में रह रहे हैं अनेकों गांवों से आकर के शहर में लंबे समय से अपने परिवार के सहित रहते हैं। चरखी दादरी से छुछकवास तक, दादरी से बौंद कला तक, दादरी से बरसाना छपार, दादरी से आदमपुर एवं इसके बीच दादरी के साथ लगते गांव ढाणी फौगाट, टिकान कला, खेड़ी सनवाल, पातुवास चारों तरफ के गांव के छात्र-छात्राओं को उच्च शिक्षा के लिए दादरी से बाहर दूसरे जिलों में लिए जाना पड़ता है।

जिससे मां बाप का मन और ध्यान अपनी बेटियों की तरफ रहता है ताकि कॉलेज में गई हमारी बेटी सुरक्षित घर पर कब तक पहुंचेगी। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री से अपील की है कि वे जिला मुख्यालय पर सरकारी पीजी कॉलेज खोलने की घोषणा करके क्षेत्र की जनता को नई सौगात प्रदान करें। इस अवसर पर कुलदीप फौजी, जय भगवान, नरेश कुमार, सौरभ, मनजीत कौशिक, धर्मेंद्र, मनीष कुमार, कृष्ण सिंह, वीरेंद्र सिंह, राजाराम, मनोज कुमार, राजेश वर्मा, सुरेंद्र, दीपक वर्मा, हरेंद्र मिस्त्री, ओमानंद, सतबीर, जिले सिंह, श्यामसुंदर, शेखर, मोनू, संजय सैनी, सुनील कुमार, धर्मेश, दिनेश कुमार, घनश्याम दास, हंसराज व राहगीरों ने हस्ताक्षर अभियान में शामिल होकर मांग को अपना समर्थन दिया।

