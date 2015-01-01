पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:देश को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने में शिक्षक वर्ग का अहम योगदान : विधायक सांगवान

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पशुधन विकास बोर्ड के चेयरमैन एवं दादरी के विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान द्वारा मेवात मॉडल स्कूलों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों को शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित कराने पर रविवार को सभी शिक्षक एकत्रित होकर दादरी पहुचे। इस दौरान विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान का मिठाई खिलाकर स्वागत किया। उल्लेखनीय है कि मेवात मॉडल स्कूल में कार्यरत कर्मचारी व शिक्षक शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित होने की वर्षों से मांग कर रहे थे।

पिछले दिनों सभी शिक्षक मेवात मॉडल स्कूल एम्प्लॉई वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान से मिले और शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित कराने की मांग की थी। विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान ने मुख्यमंत्री से मिलकर शिक्षकों की मांग को प्रमुखता से रखा, जिसपर सरकार द्वारा उनकी मांग को मंजूर कर दिया गया। एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सतीश कुमार ने विधायक सांगवान को बताया कि मेवात विकास बोर्ड की 12 नवंबर को हुई बैठक में सभी कार्यरत शिक्षकों को शिक्षा विभाग में समायोजित करने का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया, जिसकी सभी शिक्षक तहेदिल से सराहना करते हैं।

विधायक सोमबीर सांगवान ने कहा कि शिक्षक देश के भविष्य निर्माता हैं, शिक्षक वर्ग का मान सम्मान करना हमारा परम कर्तव्य है और देश को आत्म निर्भर बनाने में शिक्षक का अहम योगदान है। इस बीच विभिन्न गांवों से आए ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं को ध्यान से सुना और संबंधित अधिकारियों को समाधान के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर सतीश खटाना, विनोद, प्रदीप, राजवीर, रामकिशन, पूर्व सरपंच उदय सिंह, सरपंच मुन्ना खानपुर सहित अनेक गणमान्य व्यक्ति उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें