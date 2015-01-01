पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फैसला:शहर में 20 क्विंटल पटाखों का स्टॉक, प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर, डीसी बैन लगाने के लिए सीएम को लिखेंगे लेटर

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदूषण की खराब स्थिति को लेकर कैंप कार्यालय में आयोजित अधिकारियों की बैठक में उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल दिशा निर्देश देते हुए।
  • दीपावली से पहले एक्यूआई पहुंचा 446 पर, एनजीटी ने भी 30 नवंबर तक पटाके बेचने पर लगा रखी है रोक

जिले में वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर 446 पर पहुंच चुका है। जिससे आबोहवा इतनी ज्यादा खराब हो चुकी है कि सांस लेना भी मुश्किल हो चुका है। वहीं जिला प्रशासन रविवार शाम को सीएम द्वारा दो घंटे पटाखे बजाने की घोषणा से पहले ही स्पष्ट कर चुका था कि जिले में पटाखे नहीं बजाए जाएंगे। वहीं सीएम घोषणा के बाद भी खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचे वायु प्रदूषण को देखते हुए उपायुक्त अपने फैसले पर अड़े हुए हैं और जिले में पटाखा बेन करने के लिए सीएम को लेटर लिखेंगे।

दूसरी तरफ एनजीटी ने भी नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए हरियाणा के 13 जिले जो एनसीआर में है वहां पटाखों पर 30 नवंबर तक बेन लगा दिया है। एनजीटी और जिला प्रशासन के फैसले से जिले के व्यापारियों की नींद हराम हो गई है।

हर साल लगते हैं 40 से 50 स्टाॅल, नहीं मिली मंजूरी तो चोरी से होगी पटाखे की बिक्री

जिले में हर साल प्रशासन दिवाली से ठीक चार पांच दिन पहले ही पटाखे बेचने के लिए जगह चिन्हित कर दुकानदारों को अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी करता है। जहां पर 40 से 50 स्टॉले पटाखों की लगाई जाती हैं। वहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी दुकानों पर बिना लाइसेंस के ही पटाखे बेचे जाते हैं। इस बार भी दिवाली पर पटाखे बेचने के लिए व्यापारियों ने करीब तीन महीने पहले ही ऑर्डर देकर पटाखे मंगा लिए थे।

जिन्हें रखने के लिए व्यापारियों ने शहर व आबादी वाले क्षेत्रों से बाहर गोदाम बनाकर यह पटाखे रखे हुए हैं। हर साल जिले में करीब 18 से 20 क्विंटल तक पटाखे बेचे व जलाए जाते हैं। इस बार भी यह पटाखे जलाए जाएंगे क्योंकि प्रशासन इसकी मंजूरी दे या नहीं लेकिन चोरी छुपे पटाखों की बिक्री की जाएगी।

प्रशासन की ओर से जारी नहीं किए गए हैं पटाखे बेचने के लिए लाइसेंस

वैसे आम तौर पर हर साल दिवाली के बाद ही वायु प्रदूषण में बढ़ौतरी होती थी। लेकिन इस बार दिवाली से पहले ही जिले में वायु के अंदर प्रदूषण का स्तर 446 तक पहुंच चुका है। जो दिवाली के बाद 500 का स्तर भी पीछे छोड़ सकता है।

ऐसे में इस बार जिला प्रशासन ने वायु प्रदूषण देखते हुए पहले ही पटाखे नहीं बजाने देने का फैसला ले लिया था। हर साल दिवाली से करीब एक सप्ताह पहले ही पटाखे बेचने वालों को जिला प्रशासन अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी करने लग जाता है। मगर इस बार लाइसेंस भी जारी नहीं किए गए हैं।

प्रशासन के फैसले से व्यापारियों को होगा भारी आर्थिक नुकसान: गुप्ता

हरियाणा व्यापार मंडल के जिला प्रधान बलराम गुप्ता ने कहा कि उपायुक्त ने पटाखे बेचने व जलाने पर बेन कर दिया है। वहीं सीएम मनोहर लाल खट्टर दो घंटे पटाखे जलाने की छुट दे रहे हैं तो पटाखे बेचने की अपने आप ही मंजूरी मिल गई है। अगर उपायुक्त जिले में पटाखे बेचने व जलाने पर बेन लगाए रखते हैं तो व्यापारियों को भारी आर्थिक नुकसान झेलना पड़ेगा।

क्योंकि दिवाली के पास पटाखा महंगा हो जाता है इसलिए व्यापारी तीन महीने पहले ही लाखों रुपयों का पटाखा खरीद लाते हैं। इसके लिए मंगलवार को ही व्यापारियों के साथ उपायुक्त से मिलकर स्थिति स्पष्ट की जाएगी।

सीएम व एनजीटी के आदेशों की नहीं मिली कॉपी : उपायुक्त

उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा कि सीएम ने दो घंटे पटाखे जलाने की घोषणा की है लेकिन उसका अभी तक लेटर हमारे पास नहीं पहुंचा है। एनजीटी द्वारा एनसीआर में पटाखा बेन का लेटर भी हमारे पास नहीं आया है। लेकिन हमें जिले का भला देखना है।

जिले में वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर काफी ज्यादा बढ़ गया है। अगर पटाखे बजाए जाते हैं तो यह काफी ज्यादा खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच जाएगा। इसलिए मैं सीएम को लेटर लिखूंगा और इस साल दिवाली पर पटाखे बजाने व बेचने पर बेन का आग्रह करूंगा।

इस बार 500 का स्तर छू सकता है वायु प्रदूषण

वर्ष महीना प्रदूषण स्तर
2016 नवंबर 340
2017 नवंबर 390
2018 नवंबर 400
2019 नवंबर 420
2020 नवंबर 446
नोट:-इस वर्ष दिवाली से पहले ही वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर 446 पर पहुंच चुका है जो दिवाली के बाद 500 से ऊपर जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें