धर्म के साथ धरना:हिंदोखला धाम पर धरना जारी रहा, केन्द्र सरकार की शांति और सद्भावना के लिए हवन यज्ञ किया

बाढड़ा8 घंटे पहले
  • कहा- कोर्ट ने तीनों कानूनों पर रोक लगा किसानों की भावनाओं का सम्मान किया

कारीमेला गांव के धार्मिक स्थल हिंदोखला धाम पर धरना स्थल पर भाकियू के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत के धरने का बिजली पानी बंद करने का विरोध प्रकट करते हुए केन्द्र सरकार की शांति सद्भावना के लिए हवन यज्ञ किया।

कारी मेला के हिंदोखला धाम पर आयोजित धरने को संबोधित करते हुए महंत राकेश गिरी ने कहा कि किसानों की मांगे जायज हैं और सरकार को उनकी मांगों पर सहानुभूतिपूर्वक विचार कर किसानों की मनमाफिक तीनों कानूनों को वापस लेना चाहिए। रात्रि के समय आंदोलनरत धरनारत किसानों की मुलभूत सुविधाओं को बंद कर सरकार तानाशाही दिखा रही है लेकिन यह लोकतंत्र में स्वीकार्य नहीं है। उन्होंने जनभावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए तीनों कानूनों को वापस लेने की अपील करते हुए आंदोलनरत किसानों को खुशी खुशी उनके घर पर भेजने की अपील की।

कामरेड रामपाल ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तीनों कानूनों पर आगामी समय तक रोक लगा कर किसानों की भावनाओं का सम्मान किया है लेकिन इनको पूरी तरह रद्द कर ही इस समस्या का समाधान करना चाहिए क्योंकि मौजूदा समय में कृषि क्षेत्र में ये तीनों कानून लागू किए गए तो किसान चंद व्यापारिक घरों के श्रमिक के तौर पर कार्य करने तक सीमित रखा जाएगा।

धरने पर जाट महासभा जिलाध्यक्ष प्रदीप, केंद्रीय बैंक भिवानी के पूर्व चेयरमैन संदीप, दयानंद पहलवान, सूबेसिंह फौजी, सरपंच अजीत सिरसली, सचिव रामपाल, पूर्व सरपंच गिरधारी मोद, पूर्व सरपंच भरथ सिंह, दयानंदथानेदार, मनोज, रामबीर सिंह, ज्ञानवीर सिंह, विजयपाल ठेकेदार, हरीकिशन सरपंच, मा. रामकुमार, सरपंच राकेश, हनुमान सिंह, भूपसिंह, दिवान फौगाट, छत्रपाल सिंह, वेदपाल नंबरदार, पूर्व सरपंच हनुमान सिंह, अजीत सिंह, मांगेराम, सरपंच सतपाल सिंह, सुरजभान, रतीराम, बलवंत आदि ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

