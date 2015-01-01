पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:जन्मजात बच्चों के टेढ़े पैरों का प्लास्टर से होगा उपचार, सर्जरी को बनेगा ऑपरेशन थियेटर

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
दादरी। क्लब फुट क्लीनिक में बच्चे को उपचार के लिए पहुंचे परिजन।

सिविल अस्पताल में मंगलवार से क्लब फुट क्लीनिक की शुरूआत कर दी गई है। इसमें जन्मजात बच्चे जिनके पैर टेढ़े या तिरछे होते हैं उनका उपचार किया जाता है। सिविल अस्पताल में अब ऐसे बच्चों को प्लास्टर या सर्जरी से ठीक किया जा सकेगा। सर्जरी करने के लिए जल्द ही सिविल अस्पताल में ओपरेशन थियेटर भी बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए चाहने वाली सीयाम मशीन व अन्य उपकरणों के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग को डिमांड भी भेज दी गई है। फिलहाल प्लास्टर व एक्सरसाइज से ही इनका उपचार किया जाएगा।

क्या है क्लब फुट बीमारी

क्लब फुट बीमारी के दौरान जन्मजात बच्चों के पैर अंदर की तरफ मुड़े होते हैं। पैरों में तिरछापन होता है या फिर मुड़कर ऐड़ी तक मिले होते हैं। ऐसे बच्चों के जमीन पर बैठने पर ऐड़ी जमीन पर नहीं टिकती। इन बच्चों के चलने फिरने में पांव का बाहरी हिस्सा ही जमीन पर टिकता है। ऐसे लक्षणा वाले बच्चों को क्लब फुट बीमारी से ग्रस्त माना जाता है।

2 साल बाद उपचार कराया तो ठीक होने के 50 फीसदी ही चांस

हड्‌डी रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. राजीव बेनिवाल ने बताया कि क्लब फुट बीमारी से ग्रस्त बच्चों के जन्म से 3-4 महीने के दौरान अगर उपचार शुरू कर दिया जाए तो सौ फीसदी पैर अच्छा होने के चांस होते हैं। अगर माता पिता इसमें लापरवाही करते हैं और देरी से दिखाते हैं तो पैर सही होने के चांस उतने ही कम होने लगते हैं। अगर जन्म के 2 साल बाद बच्चे को उपचार के लिए लाया जाता है तो उसके ठीक होने के 50 फीसदी चांस होते हैं। इसलिए ऐसी बीमारी होने पर तुरंत बच्चे का उपचार करवाना चाहिए।

क्लब फुट बीमारी का इलाज दो तरह से संभव

हड्‌डी रोग विशेषज्ञ ने बताया कि क्लब फुट बीमारी का इलाज दो तरह से संभव है। इसमें एक तो शुरूआत में ही बच्चे के आने पर उसको प्लास्टर लगाकर सीधा किया जा सकता है। इसके लिए तीन से चार बार प्लास्टर करना पड़ता है। अगर ज्यादा समय गुजर जाने के बाद अभिभावक अपने बच्चे को लेकर आते हैं तो इस स्थिति में भी एक बार प्लास्टर करके रिकवरी देखनी पड़ती है। अगर हड्‌डी ज्यादा मजबूत हो चुकी होती हैं तो इस स्थिति में सर्जरी से यह बीमारी ठीक की जा सकती है।

हर मंगलवार को होगा उपचार : नोडल अधिकारी

ये ऐसी बीमारी नहीं है जिसका उपचार नहीं हो सके। बल्कि समय पर ही इसका उपचार करवाने से सर्जरी की भी जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। सिविल अस्पताल में अब इसका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है। हर मंगलवार को सिविल अस्पताल की पुरानी बिल्डिंग में इसकी ओपीडी लगेंगी। -डॉ. साेनिया जांगड़ा, नोडल अधिकारी, क्लब फुट क्लीनिक।

