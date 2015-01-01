पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारियां पूरी:शहर के 13 फीडरों पर टीमें नियुक्त कर हेल्प लाइन नंबर जारी किए, फाल्ट आने पर दस मिनट में पहुंचेगी निगम की टीम

  • जगमग दीपावली के लिए निगम देगा सुचारू बिजली सप्लाई

दिवाली त्योहार को रोशन करने के लिए बिजली निगम ने अपनी सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। दिवाली के दिन सुचारू रूप से बिजली सप्लाई दी जाएगी और फाल्ट आने पर तुरंत मरम्मत भी की जाएगी। इसके लिए निगम अधिकारी ने शहर के 13 फीडरों पर 10-10 कर्मचारी नियुक्त किए हैं। जिनकी टीम बनाकर उपभोक्ताओं के लिए हेल्प लाइन नंबर भी जारी कर दिए हैं। हेल्प लाइन नंबर पर फोन करते ही निगम की टीम तुरंत फाल्ट वाली जगह पर पहुंच मरम्मत करेगी। दिवाली को चाहे दिन में फाल्ट हो या फिर रात को टीम तुरंत पहुंचेगी।

एक माह पहले शुरू की थी मरम्मत

निगम द्वारा दिवाली पर सुचारू बिजली सप्लाई देने के लिए एक महीने पहले ही टीम मरम्मत कार्य करने लगी थी। यह कार्य अभियान के रूप में लिया गया था। जिसमें सभी खंभे व ट्रांसफार्मरों को संभाला गया था। जहां भी टूटे और पुराने तार थे उन्हें बदल कर उनकी जगह नई केबल लगाई गई है। शहर में अभी भी कुछ जगहों पर कंडक्टर (बिना रबड़ वाली खुली तार) लगी हुई थी। जिन्हें हटाकर वहां पर रबड़ी चढ़ी हुई एबी केबल लगाई गई हैं।

जंफर व जीओ स्विच बदले

बिजली निगम ने शहर में लगे सभी ट्रांसफार्मरों के जंफर व जीओ स्विच भी बदल दिए हैं। जंफर काफी पुराने होने के कारण बार बार लोड पड़ते ही टूट रहे थे। दूसरी तरफ कई ट्रांसफार्मरों के जीओ स्विच भी खराब पड़े हुए थे। अब जीओ स्विच लगने से लाइन का फाल्ट ट्रांसफार्मर तक नहीं पहुंच पाएगा। इनके बीच की कड़ी जीओ स्विच फाल्ट आते ही बंद हो जाएगा और ट्रांसफार्मर को कोई नुकसान नहीं पहुंचेगा।

हमने शहर में दिवाली के दिन सुचारू रूप से बिजली सप्लाई देने के लिए पूरी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। शहर के 13 फीडरों पर 10-10 कर्मचारियों की टीम बनाकर नियुक्त कर दी गई है। टीम इंचार्ज के नंबर भी जारी कर दिए गए हैं। ताकि फाल्ट आने पर उपभोक्ता निगम की टीम को फोन कर शिकायत दे सके। शिकायत मिलने के दस मिनट बाद ही टीम मौके पर पहुंच मरम्मत करेगी।-घनश्याम दास, एसडीओ, बिजली निगम।

