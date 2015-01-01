पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी का कहर:48 घंटे की जगह एक सप्ताह में आ रही टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट इसलिए संक्रमण की चेन हो रही लंबी

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना सेंपल लेती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कर्मचारी।
  • जिले में पिछले एक माह से रैपिड टेस्ट बंद, 12 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की हो चुकी मौत

जिले में पिछले एक महीने से रैपिड की जगह सिर्फ आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट किए जा रहे हैं। जिनकी रिपोर्ट 48 घंटे की जगह एक सप्ताह में लोगों को मिल रही हैं। फेस्टिवल सीजन के बाद से कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है वहीं कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत का आंकड़ा भी रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है। इन हालातों में सेंपल देने वालों की रिपोर्ट एक सप्ताह में आना समझो वायरस को बढ़ावा देना है।

अगर काेई संक्रमित व्यक्ति अपना सेंपल दे जाता है और एक सप्ताह के लंबे समय के बाद उसकी रिपोर्ट आती है तब तक वह काफी लाेगों के संपर्क में आकर वायरस को फैला चुका होता है। अगर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की यहीं लापरवाही रही तो जिले में जल्द ही चुनौतीपूर्ण हालात देखने को मिल सकते हैं। जो एक चिंता का विषय बन चुका है।

सिविल अस्पताल में अब रैपिड टेस्ट होने बंद हो गए हैं। ऐसे में अगर किसी को कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण अपने शरीर में दिखाई दे रहे हैं तो वह तुरंत रिपोर्ट लेने के लिए सेंपल देने सिविल अस्पताल आता है। लेकिन उसी समय रिपोर्ट लेने के लिए ट्रूनेट मशीन का सहारा लेना पड़ता है। ट्रूनेट मशीन में एक बार में दो सेंपल लगाए जाते हैं जिनकी रिपोर्ट सवा घंटे में मिल जाती है। लेकिन ट्रूनेट रिपोर्ट का चार्ज 2 हजार रुपये है। इसलिए लोग आरटीपीसीआर सेंपल ही देकर चले जाते हैं।

एक्सईएल सीट 48 घंटे में की जा रही है तैयार तो कैसे आए समय पर रिपोर्ट

स्वास्थ्य विभाग जब भी आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट करने के लिए सेंपल लेता है। इसके बाद सेंपल देने वाले लोगों की पूरी हिस्ट्री सहित पता भी लिया जाता है। इसके बाद सभी टीमें सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचती हैं और वहां पर एक्सईएल सीट (सेंपल देने वालों की पूरी हिस्ट्री) तैयार करते हैं। लेकिन हररोज 1 हजार से 1200 लोगों के सेंपल हररोज लिए जा रहे हैं। इसलिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग सेंपल वाले दिन ही एक्सईएल सीट तैयार नहीं कर पाते। जिसे तैयार करने में करीब दो दिन लगा देते हैं। जब तक एक्सईएल सीट तैयार नहीं हो जाती रोहतक पीजीआई में सेंपल नहीं लेते। दो दिन बाद जैसे ही सेंपल भेजे जाते हैं वहां 48 घंटे टेस्ट करने में समय लग जाता है। ज्यादातर तो रोहतक पीजीआई में सेंपल ज्यादा होते हैं इसलिए तीन से चार दिन वहां भी लग जाते हैं। समय पर सेंपल नहीं भेजने के कारण ही टेस्ट रिपोर्ट एक एक सप्ताह में मिल रही हैं।

रिपोर्ट आने तक सैकड़ों लोगों के संपर्क में आ चुके होते हैं संक्रमित

जिले में हररोज करीब 1 हजार लोग जो दूसरे जिलों या राज्यों से आए हैं और जिन्हें कोरोना के लक्षण दिखाई देते हैं वह सेंपल देने आते हैं। ऐसे लोग सेंपल देकर वापस अपने घर लौट जाते हैं। जब तक उनकी रिपोर्ट नहीं आ जाती वह सामान्य तौर पर लोगों से मिलते-जुलते हैं और अपना काम भी करते हैं। वहीं करीब एक सप्ताह बाद उक्त सख्स की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आती है तो उस समय तक वह सैकड़ों लोगों के संपर्क में जा चुका होता है। ऐसे ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की चेन सी बनती जा रही है। अगर रिपोर्ट जल्दी आ जाए तो मरीज को क्वॉरेंटाइन किया जा सकता है ताकि उसे समय पर उपचार मिल सके और दूसरे लोग उसके संपर्क में आने से बच सके।

जून माह में सिर्फ एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज की हुई थी मौत

जिले में जून महीने में सिर्फ एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत हुई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की रफ्तार कम और मौत का आंकड़ा वहीं पर रूक गया था। लेकिन पिछले दो महीने में ही जिले के अंदर 11 अन्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा भी लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है।

सेंपल लेने वाली टीम सेंपल व हिस्ट्री लेट जमा करवाते थे। इसलिए एक्सईएल सीट उसी दिन तैयार नहीं हो पाती थी और सेंपल देनी से रोहतक भेजे जा रहे थे। लेकिन अब व्यवस्था बना दी गई है सेंपल लेते ही उसी दिन सेंपल रोहतक भेजे जा रहे हैं। एक्सईएल सीट बनाने के लिए कर्मचारियों की संख्या भी बढ़ा दी गई है। -डॉ. संजय गुप्ता, डिप्टी सीएमओ।

