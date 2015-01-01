पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चरखी दादरी:सरकार को जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग मामले में कोर्ट ने लगाई फटकार

चरखी दादरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छह पार्षदों सहित एक अन्य ने लगाई थी जनहित याचिका

जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग की लचर व्यवस्था व आम जनता की समस्याओं की अनदेखी करने के चलते दादरी शहर के 6 पार्षदों व एक अन्य ने उच्च न्यायालय में जनहित याचना लगाकर मांग की थी। मंगलवार को याचिकाकर्त्ताओं के अधिवक्ता माहिर विवेक सुद द्वारा बहस करते हुए इस मामले में उच्च न्यायालय को दादरी शहर की सीवरेज एवं पानी की समस्याओं से अवगत करवाया।

इस मामले ने माननीय मुख्य न्यायमूर्ति के डिविजन बैंच ने संज्ञान लेते हुए हरियाणा सरकार को कड़ी फटकार लगाई है तथा दादरी शहर की पानी एवं सीवर से संबंधित स्टेट्स रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने के आदेश देते हुए नोटिस जारी किए हैं। यह जनहित याचिका पार्षद महेश गुप्ता, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि सुभाष स्वामी, पार्षद मनोज वर्मा, पार्षद दिनेश जांगड़ा, पार्षद रोहित राजपूत, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि श्रीभगवान व रामपाल आदि द्वारा लगाई गई थी।

पार्षद महेश गुप्ता ने बताया कि यह याचिका लगभग दो माह पहले उच्च न्यायालय में लगाई गई थी जिस पर मंगलवार को सुनवाई सुनिश्चित हुई। इस मामले में उच्च न्यायालय द्वारा संज्ञान लेने पर सभी याचिकाकर्ताओं ने कहा कि दादरी शहर में पेयजल एवं सीवर जाम तथा दूषित पानी की समस्या काफी लंबे समय से बनी हुई है। जिससे पूरा दादरी शहर परेशान है लेकिन अधिकारियों के पास इन समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए कोई न तो इच्छा शक्ति है और न ही कोई मास्टर प्लॉन है। उच्च न्यायालय में दादरी शहर के लोगों को जरूर न्याय मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें