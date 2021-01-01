पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:शहर को साफ सुथरा बनाए रखने वाले सफाई कर्मचारियों को उपायुक्त ने सम्मानित कर किया संयुक्त भोजन

चरखी दादरी8 घंटे पहले
दादरी। महिला सफाई कर्मचारी को सम्मानित करते उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल। - Dainik Bhaskar
दादरी। महिला सफाई कर्मचारी को सम्मानित करते उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल।

कोरोना काल में पूरे शहर के अंदर नियमित रूप से साफ सफाई करने वाले सफाई कर्मचारियों को उपायुक्त ने स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट कर सम्मानित किया। उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा कि सफाई कर्मचारियों की मेहनत ही है जो स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020 में दादरी को देशभर में 11वां और प्रदेशभर में पहला स्थान मिला था।

इस आयोजन के दौरान उपायुक्त ने सफाई कर्मचारियों के साथ संयुक्त भोजन भी किया। शुक्रवार को शहर के रोजगार्डन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा कि शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने में नगरपरिषद के सफाई कर्मियों की बहुत बड़ी भूमिका है। नगर को स्वच्छ व साफ-सुथरा रखने में ये सैंकड़ों कर्मचारी दिन-रात जुटे रहते हैं। कोरोना महामारी के दौर में भी सफाई कर्मचारी काम करने से पीछे नहीं हटे। सभी कर्मचारियों ने बहादुरी से कोविड महामारी का सामना करते हुए अपनी ड्यूटी का निर्वाह किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि हरियाणा सरकार के अनुसूचित एवं पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए निगम तथा बैंकों ने अनेक प्रकार की योजनाएं शुरू की हुई हैं। जिनका लाभ सफाई कर्मचारियों को मिलना चाहिए। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि नियमित सफाई कर्मचारियों के लिए आवास सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने की नगर परिषद एक ठोस योजना तैयार करे। नगर परिषद की ओर से सफाई कर्मचारियों के बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के लिए छात्रवृति दी जाए। सरकार के कल्याण विभाग और अनुसूचित एवं पिछड़ा वर्ग को निगम की ओर से इस प्रकार की स्कीमें पहले से चलाई जा रही हैं। जिनका लाभ सफाई कर्मियों को मिलना चाहिए।

उपायुक्त ने कहा कि पंचकूला में जब वे नगर निगम के आयुक्त थे तो वहां भी उन्होंने सफाई कर्मचारियों के बच्चों के लिए स्कोलरशिप को शुरू करवाया था। यह स्कीम प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों में शुरू हो चुकी है। इस अवसर पर उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने शहर के श्रेष्ठ सफाई कर्मचारियों को प्रशस्ति-पत्र व स्मृति चिन्ह भेंट कर सम्मानित किया। अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त राहुल नरवाल ने इस मौके पर कहा कि सफाई कर्मचारी शहर की शान हैं। इनकी बदौलत ही आम आदमी साफ और स्वच्छ वातावरण में सांस ले रहा है।

नगर परिषद चेयरमैन संजय कुमार ने कहा कि भविष्य में इस प्रकार के और भी कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी मनोज यादव, सचिव प्रशांत पाराशर, मोतीलाल बिंदल, चंद्रकला मकड़ानिया, रोहतास श्योराण, पार्षद मनोज वर्मा, महेश गुप्ता, सुभाष स्वामी, सफाई निरीक्षक राजकुमार, अरूण कुमार, अजय, प्रवीन सैनी आदि मौजूद थे।

