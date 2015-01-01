पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चरखी दादरी:15 जनवरी को मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन किया जाएगा: उपायुक्त राजेश

चरखी दादरी42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा है कि दादरी और बाढड़़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र की मतदाता सूचियों का पुनरीक्षण अभियान 15 दिसंबर तक जारी रहेगा। एक जनवरी, 2021 को निर्धारण तिथि मानकर नए वोट बनाने एवं फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूचि में संशोधन करवाने के लिए हर बूथ पर मतदाताओं से दावे और आपत्तियां लिए जा रहे हैं।

उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने आज बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार इन दिनों दादरी जिला की दोनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में नई मतदाता सूची बनाने का कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। इस अभियान के तहत दादरी जिला में सभी 471 मतदान केंद्रों पर 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर को विशेष कैंप लगाकर बीएलओ दावे और आपत्तियां के फार्म जमा करवाएंगे। ये दावे और आपत्तियां किसी भी कार्यदिवस में लघु सचिवालय के कमरा नंबर 14 के बाहर रखे संदूक में भी डाले जा सकते हैं।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि बाढड़ा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक लाख 81 हजार 716 मतदाता हैं। इनमें 96 हजार 58 मतदाता पुरूष व 85 हजार 658 महिलाएं शामिल हैं। दादरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में एक लाख 90 हजार 980 मतदाता हैं। इन मतदाताओं में एक लाख एक हजार 351 पुरूष और 89 हजार 629 महिला वोटर हैं। बाढड़ा हलका में 239 बूथ हैं, जो कि सभी ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में स्थापित हैं। इसी तरह दादरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 232 मतदान केंद्र हैं, इनमें 40 शहरी क्षेत्र के और 192 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में हैं।

दोनों हलकों के 471 मतदान केंद्रों के लिए निर्वाचन विभाग ने 37 सुपरवाइजरों की नियुक्ति की हुई है, जो कि बीएलओ के कामकाज पर निगरानी रखेंगे। राजेश जोगपाल ने बताया कि दादरी और बाढड़ा में एसडीएम निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारी के तौर पर मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रारूप तैयार करवाएंगे। दोनों अधिकारी दावे और आपत्तियों का पांच जनवरी तक निपटारा करेंगे। इसके बाद 15 जनवरी को मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें