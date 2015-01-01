पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहीदों को श्रद्धाजंलि:दीपावली पर्व का पहला दीपक शहीदों के नाम प्रज्ज्वलित किया

चरखी दादरी40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर की विभिन्न संस्थाओं ने दीपावली पर्व पर शहीदों को श्रद्धाजंलि अर्पित करते हुए दीपावली का पहला दीया लाला लाजपराय चौक पर प्रज्ज्वलित किया। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक सतीश बजाज ने बताया कि हर साल की भांति इस साल भी दीपावली का शुभारंभ शहीदों को नमन करते हुए पहला दीया शहीदों को समर्पित किया गया है। शहीदों की वजह से ही हम अपने त्यौहार शांति से मना पाते है।

इस कार्यक्रम में शहर की विभिन्न संस्थाओं के पदाधिकारी व गणमान्य व्यक्तियों ने इस कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। इस अवसर पर अग्रवाल सेवा संघ के प्रधान अधिवक्ता दिनेश गर्ग ने कहा कि देश की सीमाओं पर जो जवान तैनात है तथा अपने परिवारों से दूर देश की रक्षा कर रहे हैं। हमारी भी उनके प्रति जिम्मेवारी बनती है कि हम उनको सम्मान दे तथा शहीदों को ऐसे अवसरों पर याद करें। यहां बलराम गुप्ता, विष्णु गोयल, सुरेन्द्र अटेलिया, डॉ. संजीव मडिया, गोपाल बंसल, राजकुमार मितल, अमित गुप्ता, मोती बिंदल, जतिन गर्ग, रितू गोयल व अग्र महिला मंडल की अनेक सदस्या उपस्थित थी।

अग्र महिला मंडल ने आश्रम के वृद्धों के साथ मनाया दीपावली का त्यौहार अग्रवाल सभा की अग्र महिला मंडल ने वृद्ध आश्रम में पहुंचकर दीपावली पर्व मनाया। अग्र महिला मंडल ने आश्रम में वृद्धों व विकलांगों व झुग्गी-झोपड़ी में जरूरतमंदों को मिठाई बांटी तथा केक काटा। मंडल की प्रधान रितु गोयल ने बताया कि मंडल विभिन्न अवसरों पर वृद्धों तथा जरूरतमंदों के साथ त्यौहार मनाती है तथा अपनी हर खुशी में उनको सम्मलित करती है।

अग्रवाल सभा के प्रधान विष्णु गोयल, सतीश बजाज ने कहा कि ये हमारा सामाजिक कर्तव्य बनता है कि हम इन लोगों के साथ हमारी सभी खुशियां सांझा करें। यहां सीमा मित्तल, रानी अग्रवाल, अर्चना गुप्ता, नेहा जिंदल, रेखा गोयल, सरोज गर्ग, निशा गोयल, बबीता गोयल, ललिता गर्ग, मधु गर्ग, सुमन गोयल व अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें