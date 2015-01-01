पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:ग्रामीणों को घरों का मालिकाना हक वैधिक रूप से दिलवाने के लिए सरकार ने स्वामित्व योजना शुरू की

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
गांवों में लोगों को उनके घरों का मालिकाना हक वैधिक रूप से दिलवाने के लिए भारत सरकार ने स्वामित्व योजना शुरू की है। इसके सकारात्मक परिणाम भी देखने को मिल रहे हैं। रजिस्ट्री के मामूली से खर्चे पर ग्रामीणों को उनकी संपत्ति का अधिकार दिया जा रहा है। लघु सचिवालय परिसर में शुक्रवार काे स्वामित्व योजना की समीक्षा करते हुए नगराधीश सुरेश कुमार ने ये बात कही।

उन्होंने कहा कि फिलहाल जिले के 172 में से 73 गांवों में यह स्कीम चलाई जा रही है। इसमें सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया की टीम ड्रोन कैमरे के जरिए हर एक गांव का मौजूदा हालात के अनुसार नक्शा तैयार कर रही है। उसके बाद एक-एक घर की पैमाइश करवाकर उसके मुखिया के नाम रजिस्ट्री करवाई जा रही है। इस पूरी मुहिम से गांवों में लाल डोरा भूमि के अंदर संपत्ति का साफ-सुथरा रिकार्ड तैयार हो रहा है। अपने नाम मकान होने के बाद कोई भी गांववासी वित्तिय संस्थाओं से ऋण लेने का लाभ प्राप्त कर सकता है।

नगराधीश ने बताया कि अभी जिले के 73 गांवों में 860 रजिस्ट्रियां हो चुकी हैं। एक रजिस्ट्री पर करीब 200 रुपये का खर्च आता है। रजिस्ट्री होने के बाद मकान का इंतकाल एवं जमाबंदी का कार्य किया जाता है। नगराधीश सुरेश कुमार ने खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी तथा तहसीलदार को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जो भी ग्राम सचिव या पटवारी स्वामित्व योजना का काम करने में उदासीनता दिखा रहे हैं, उनके विरूद्घ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके विपरीत सराहनीय कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों को जिला प्रशासन की ओर से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। उन्होंनेे कहा कि इस स्कीम में चल रहे कार्यों की रोजाना रिपोर्ट उपायुक्त कार्यालय को भिजवाई जाए। यह रिपोर्ट सही व दुरूस्त होनी चाहिए। इस बैठक में गांव बलकरा, खातीवास, डोहकी, बौंदकलां, मकड़ाना, रामनगर, कादमा, लोहरवाड़ा, खेड़ी बूरा, अटेला, बरसाना, कमोद, झोझूकलां, कलियाणा, जावा, बधवाना आदि गांवों में चल रहे कार्य की समीक्षा की गई।

वहीं बाढड़ा के खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी युद्घवीर सिंह ने बैठक में सुझाव दिया कि एक पटवारी या ग्राम सचिव के पास 5-6 से अधिक गांव नहीं होने चाहिए। दादरी के खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी सुभाष शर्मा ने कहा कि कर्मचारियों से रोजाना फोन करके ताजा रिपोर्ट मांगी जाएगी। इस स्कीम से पहले गांवों में रिहायशी भूमि बेचने के लिए शपथ-पत्र या बही में लिखतम का चलन अधिक रहा है। तहसीलदार अजय सैनी ने कहा कि स्वामित्व योजना का कार्य पूरा करने के लिए राजस्व विभाग की ओर से तीव्र प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। गांवों से सरपंचों को बुला-बुलाकर रजिस्ट्रियां बनवाने का काम पूरा किया जा रहा है।

