पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झोझूकलां:160 साल पहले बना ऐतिहासिक दरवाजा आज भी जंग का गवाह

झोझूकलां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शेरे ए जंग पीरदान की हवेली में लगा दरवाजा मजबूती से डटा

क्षेत्र में अंग्रेजों पर हमारे वीर क्रांतिकारियों की विजय का प्रतीक गांव रूदडौल में लगे ऐतिहासिक दरवाजे को आज 160 वर्ष पूरे हो चुके हैं। शेरे ए जंग पीरदान की हवेली में लगा यह मुख्य दरवाजा आज एक शताब्दी के अधिक समय बीत जाने के बाद भी उतनी ही मजबूती से डटा हुआ है। इस ऐतिहासिक दरवाजे के बारे में अधिक जानकारी देते हुए महीपाल आर्य ने बताया कि जब भारत का प्रथम स्वतंत्रता संग्राम छिड़ी हुआ था।

उस समय उनके पडदादा शेरे ए जंग चौधरी पीरदान विजयरणियां व उनके सहयोगियों राव गोपाल राम धबवाना, झोझू कलां के चौधरी चन्द्र भान सांगवान, दादरी के शमशेर सिंह फौगाट सभी ने एक हजार अश्वारोही को साथ लेकर तत्तकालीन बधवाना में बने अंग्रेजों के किले पर धावा बोला था। 16 दिसंबर 1860 में घटी इस ऐतिहासिक घटना में हमारे इन वीरों ने अंग्रेजों को धूल चटाई व सामान कब्जा लिया। रूदडौल में लाने के बाद इससे इस मुख्य दरवाजे का निर्माण करवाया गया। महीपाल आर्य ने बताया कि यह दरवाजा 25 फुट ऊंचा व इतना ही चौड़ा तथा 65 फुट लंबा है।

यह वास्तुकला का बेजोड़ नमूना है। इसी ऐतिहासिक दरवाजे में उनके दादा चौधरी श्योलाल विजयरणिया कचहरी लगाकर लोगों को इंसाफ देते थे। इसके अलावा इसी हवेली से राहुल विजरणिया आईईएस, युद्धवीर सिंह भू गर्भ वैज्ञानिक ने क्षेत्र के नाम को पूरे भारत में रोशन किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें