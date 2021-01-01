पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्पर्धा:पोस्टर बनाकर समझाई पर्यावरण संरक्षण की जरूरत

चरखी दादरी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गांव बिरोहड़ के राजकीय महाविद्यालय में आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते विद्यार्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
गांव बिरोहड़ के राजकीय महाविद्यालय में आयोजित प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेते विद्यार्थी।
  • बिरोहड़ के राजकीय महाविद्यालय में करवाईं प्रतियोगिताएं, विजेताओं को किया गया सम्मानित

गांव बिरोहड़ के राजकीय महाविद्यालय में शुक्रवार को महिला प्रकोष्ठ, नेचर तथा ट्रैफिक इंटरप्रिटेशन केंद्र के तहत पोस्टर मेकिंग, प्रस्ताव लेखन व यातायात प्रतीकों संबंधी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। महिला प्रकोष्ठ में वुमन सेल में बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष की छात्रा अनिता ने प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया।

बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष की रीना द्वितीय तथा तृतीय स्थान पर बीएसएसी प्रथम वर्ष की ही सोनिया रही। प्रस्ताव लेखन में बीएससी द्वितीय वर्ष की छात्रा सेवा ने प्रथम स्थान पर बाजी मारी। नेचर और ट्रैफिक इंटरप्रिटेशन केंद्र की तरफ से आयोजित पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता में काफी प्रतिस्पर्धा देखने को मिली।

इसमें बीए द्वितीय वर्ष की छात्रा प्रीति प्रथम स्थान पर रही। विधि व अनु दोनों छात्राएं द्वितीय स्थान पर रही। पिंकी व आशा कुमारी तृतीय स्थान पर रही। कार्यक्रम का आयोजन प्रभारी सुनीता बेनीवाल ने किया। इन प्रतियोगिताओं में निर्णायक की भूमिका डॉ. अनीता, शिवानी, ओमबीर, सवीन, पवन, पवित्रा, सुनीता व निशा ने निभाई। प्राचार्य राजकुमार वर्मा ने छात्राओं को उनके उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन के लिए बधाई दी रहने का तो पुरस्कार राशि व प्रमाण पत्र वितरित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser