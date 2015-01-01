पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:फसल का अब तक नहीं हो पाया भुगतान किसानों को परेशानियों से जूझना पड़ रहा

चरखी दादरी43 मिनट पहले
किसानों द्वारा न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर बाजरे की फसल बिक्री के बावजूद समय पर भुगतान नहीं होने की वजह से किसानों ने अनाज मंडी में पहुंचकर आढ़तियों से भुगतान के बारे में जानकारी ली। आढ़तियों ने कहा कि खरीद एजेंसी द्वारा 4 अक्टूबर से खरीद एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों ने बिडिंग नहीं की है। इसी मामले को लेकर अनाज मंडी प्रधान रामकुमार रीटोलियां व मंडी व्यापारी एवं भारतीय किसान यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों का प्रतिनिधिमंडल उपायुक्त के कैंप कार्यालय में मिलने पहुंचे।

भाकियू प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जगबीर ने बताया कि खरीद एजेंसी के कर्मचारी की लापरवाही की वजह से करीब 12सौ किसानों की बाजरे की बेची गई फसल की समय पर बिडिंग नहीं की गई। जिसकी वजह से किसानों की फसल का अब तक भुगतान नहीं हो पाया है। किसान को उसकी फसल का समय पर भुगतान ना करके परेशान किया जा रहा है। बाजरे के अलावा कपास की खरीद को भी बार-बार बंद करके किसानों को परेशान किया जा रहा है। अगर भारतीय कपास निगम और मार्केट कमेटी के कर्मचारियों का यही रवैया रहा तो क्षेत्र के किसान वह किसान संगठन मिलकर एक बड़ा आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर होंगे।

व्यापार मंडल प्रधान रामकुमार रिटोलिया ने कहा कि खरीद एजेंसी के कर्मचारी ने जानबूझकर समय पर बिडिंग नहीं की और हमें बार-बार बिडिंग करने का भरोसा दिलाते रहे लेकिन आज करीब 2 सप्ताह बीत जाने के बावजूद भी खरीदी गई फसल की बिडिंग नहीं होने की वजह से किसानों का भुगतान नहीं हो पाया है। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि दोषी कर्मचारी के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी और एजेंसी के द्वारा खरीदे गए बाजरे की बिडिंग का कार्य भी सुचारू रूप से जल्द करवाया जाएगा।

