निर्देश:16 नंवबर से 15 दिसंबर तक मतादाता सूची का होगा पुनरीक्षण, युवा बनवा सकते हैं वोट :डीसी

चरखी दादरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपायुक्त राजेश जोगपाल ने कहा कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक मतदाता सूची 2021 के विशेष पुनरीक्षण का कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। इस दौरान जिस व्यक्ति की आयु एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष हो जाएगी वे सभी व्यक्ति अपना नया वोट भी बनवा सकते हैं।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपायुक्त मंगलवार को अपने कार्यालय में जिला के निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारियों, सहायक निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारियों व राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक लेकर मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण अभियान के प्रति लोगों को अधिक से अधिक जागरूक करने के निर्देश दिए। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि हरियाणा में अगले साल होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव के मद्देनजर मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी के निर्देशानुसार 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक मतदाता सूची 2021 के विशेष पुनरीक्षण का कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा।

एक माह तक चलने वाले इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान सभी बीएलओ नए वोट बनाएंगे व वोटर कार्ड या मतदाता सूची में हुई त्रुटि को भी दुरूस्त करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्यक्रम के दौरान सभी बीएलओ 28 व 29 नवंबर तथा 12 व 13 दिसंबर 2020 को सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक अपने-अपने बूथ पर बैठकर वोट बनाएंगे तथा मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण का कार्य करेंगे।

स्कूल की प्रार्थना सभा में छात्रों को दी मतदाता सूची की जानकारी

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं उपायुक्त ने जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि जिला के सभी स्कूलों में सुबह होने वाली प्रार्थना के दौरान सभी विद्यार्थियों को मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण बारे जरूर बताया जाए तथा गांव में स्कूली बच्चों द्वारा एक जागरूकता रैली निकालकर ग्रामीणों को मतदाता सूचि पुनरीक्षण कार्य के प्रति जागरूक किया जाए।

